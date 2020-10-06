How to lower your dementia risk with a quick and simple exercise – and it won’t take long

There are a number of different types of dementia, and the most common in the UK is Alzheimer’s disease.

Diagnosing the condition early could help to slow down the condition’s progress.

Making some small lifestyle changes could lower your chances of developing Alzheimer’s in later life.

One of the easiest ways to protect against dementia is to do a regular 20-minute brisk walk.

