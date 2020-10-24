How to Make D.I.Y. Masks for Halloween

This Halloween, make a mask to go over …. your mask. All you’ll need is some flour, water, a balloon, paint and the newspaper you’re holding. Doing papier-mâché over a balloon is a fun, easy technique and yields a sphere that can be cut into two mask bases and transformed into any animal or creature you can dream up. Cut off the corners of recycled food boxes (like for crackers or cereal) to make snouts and ears, or horns and saber teeth.

Treasures from your recycling bin will provide inspiration for a whole menagerie of critters.

What you’ll need: