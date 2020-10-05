How to save £360 on your energy bills as coronavirus sends heating costs sky rocketing

How to save money on your energy bill

Replace an inefficient boiler = save £340

Boiler Plan said: “If you have an old boiler, you could be spending hundreds more than you need each year.

“So, make sure it is serviced annually to discover any faults and, if needed, get it replaced in time for winter.

“A service costs, typically, around £60 and could save you hundreds in repairs.”

READ MORE: Green Homes Grant: Britons warned about scams which could lose them thousands – check now