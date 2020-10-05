How to save £360 on your energy bills as coronavirus sends heating costs sky rocketing

How to save money on your energy bill
Replace an inefficient boiler = save £340
Boiler Plan said: “If you have an old boiler, you could be spending hundreds more than you need each year.
“So, make sure it is serviced annually to discover any faults and, if needed, get it replaced in time for winter.
“A service costs, typically, around £60 and could save you hundreds in repairs.”
READ MORE: Green Homes Grant: Britons warned about scams which could lose them thousands – check now
Insulate your external pipes = extra £20 off your annual bill
External boiler pipes can freeze, causing extra cost.
Boiler Plan said: “So, before we head into winter, check the pipes are insulated. If not, you can buy insulation at a fair price which will make sure you are not left without a boiler when it gets cold.
“Additionally, topping up your hot water tank insulation could save up to £20 per year, which will start to add up.”
Keep your thermostat around 18°C = save 10 percent off your bill
The experts said: “To save money, try to keep your thermostat at 18°C where possible, as this is a comfortable temperature for those healthy under 65.
“Increasing your boiler temp by more than one degree (if you don’t need to) can add 10 percent on your energy bill.
“To help save even more energy, you can turn your boiler’s max temperature to 60°C. This causes your boiler to go into an economy mode and heat water to 60°C instead of a higher temperature.”
In the cold months it is possible to claim help with heating bills.
Cold weather grants can help Britons through difficult times.
For example, the Affordable Warmth scheme is aimed at tackling fuel poverty in the private sector.
As part of the scheme, private sector tenants or homeowners will provide funding to improve energy efficiency in homes.