How to sign up for Dreamhack’s first Duo event

By

michael_hindi@tracker.gg (Michael Hindi)

Dreamhack partnered up with Fortnite at the beginning of this year to bring monthly Open events. They just announced the November circuit today

Dreamhack has become a staple tournament for competitive Fortnite players looking to take a chunk of the monthly $ 250,000 prize pool. Events take place on North America (East & West) and Europe

This time around, Dreamhack dropped an unexpected twist: a duos event format. Every Dreamhack hosted event has used the solo format. Dating back to the late 2019 and early 2020 LANs, Dreamhack has hosted a combined 7 solo tournaments (and zero team based events)

Registration for November DUOS is now LIVE! ?? ??https://t.co/V2ihrthVXr — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) October 22, 2020

All factors considered makes this an incredibly unexpected, but highly welcomed move. In a multi-season stretch of solo Fortnite content, minus this season’s 4 weeks of Trios FNCS, another team event is a breath of fresh air

Date, time and format

Similar to previous Dreamhack events, all regions will compete on separate days for broadcast scheduling reasons

We go again ?? November dates are here! ?? EU Heats: Nov 7

?? EU Semis & Finals: Nov 8 ?? NA East Heats: Nov 12

?? NA East Semis & Finals: Nov 13 ?? NA West Heats: Nov 19

?? NA West Semis & Finals: Nov 20 ?? https://t.co/mmtON5runk — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) October 22, 2020

Here are all the regions with their respective event times:

Europe (GET)

- Advertisement -

Heat #1: Saturday November 7th, 14:00-17:00

Heat #2: Saturday November 7th, 18:00-21:00

Semifinals: Sunday November 8th, 14:00-17:00

Finals: Sunday November 8th, 18:00-22:00

NA East (EST)

Heat #1: Thursday November 12th, 5PM-8PM

Heat #2: Thursday November 21th, 9PM-12AM

Semifinals: Friday November 13th, 5PM-8PM

Finals: Friday November 13th, 9PM-1AM

- Advertisement -

NA West (PST)

Heat #1: Thursday November 19th, 5PM-8PM

Heat #2: Thursday November 19th, 9PM-12AM

Semifinals: Friday November 20th, 5PM-8PM

Finals: Friday November 20th, 9PM-1AM

The point format obviously needed some modifications from the solo format as we are dealing with an entirely new gamemode. Despite this, the elimination/placement weights are largely the same which should lead to similarly stacked endgames

1st – 55

2nd – 49

- Advertisement - 3rd – 46

4th – 43

5th – 40

…

25th – 2

Each elimination is worth 5 points

Advancement is largely unchanged as well. Dreamhack duos features the three stage cycle with two open stage tournaments. Players can compete in the second open tournament if they didn’t qualify in the first go around

The top 250 duos from each heat will advance to the semifinals, with another event the next day to filter the pool down to just 50 teams. The finals will use custom matchmaking with 8 games in a single lobby

How to sign up

Make sure to sign up through Dreamhacks google form found below:

Registration for November DUOS is now LIVE! ?? ??https://t.co/V2ihrthVXr — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) October 22, 2020

Just a note, you’ll need to make sure to sign up separately through Epic Games’ website. Dreamhack will provide you the direct link to this registration form after you complete their process. Failure to complete this step before your region’s event start time will lock you out of the tournament

Best of luck to all looking to compete in this iteration of Dreamhack. Get your partner and start practicing now!

Follow us on Twitter