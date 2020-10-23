How to sign up for Dreamhack’s first Duo event

By
Dreamhack partnered up with Fortnite at the beginning of this year to bring monthly Open events. They just announced the November circuit today
Dreamhack has become a staple tournament for competitive Fortnite players looking to take a chunk of the monthly $ 250,000 prize pool. Events take place on North America (East & West) and Europe
This time around, Dreamhack dropped an unexpected twist: a duos event format. Every Dreamhack hosted event has used the solo format. Dating back to the late 2019 and early 2020 LANs, Dreamhack has hosted a combined 7 solo tournaments (and zero team based events)
Registration for November DUOS is now LIVE! ??
??https://t.co/V2ihrthVXr
— DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) October 22, 2020
All factors considered makes this an incredibly unexpected, but highly welcomed move. In a multi-season stretch of solo Fortnite content, minus this season’s 4 weeks of Trios FNCS, another team event is a breath of fresh air
Date, time and format
Similar to previous Dreamhack events, all regions will compete on separate days for broadcast scheduling reasons
We go again ?? November dates are here!
?? EU Heats: Nov 7
?? EU Semis & Finals: Nov 8
?? NA East Heats: Nov 12
?? NA East Semis & Finals: Nov 13
?? NA West Heats: Nov 19
?? NA West Semis & Finals: Nov 20
?? https://t.co/mmtON5runk
— DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) October 22, 2020
Here are all the regions with their respective event times:
Europe (GET)
Heat #1: Saturday November 7th, 14:00-17:00
Heat #2: Saturday November 7th, 18:00-21:00
Semifinals: Sunday November 8th, 14:00-17:00
Finals: Sunday November 8th, 18:00-22:00
NA East (EST)
Heat #1: Thursday November 12th, 5PM-8PM
Heat #2: Thursday November 21th, 9PM-12AM
Semifinals: Friday November 13th, 5PM-8PM
Finals: Friday November 13th, 9PM-1AM
NA West (PST)
Heat #1: Thursday November 19th, 5PM-8PM
Heat #2: Thursday November 19th, 9PM-12AM
Semifinals: Friday November 20th, 5PM-8PM
Finals: Friday November 20th, 9PM-1AM
The point format obviously needed some modifications from the solo format as we are dealing with an entirely new gamemode. Despite this, the elimination/placement weights are largely the same which should lead to similarly stacked endgames
1st – 55
2nd – 49
3rd – 46
4th – 43
5th – 40
…
25th – 2
Each elimination is worth 5 points
Advancement is largely unchanged as well. Dreamhack duos features the three stage cycle with two open stage tournaments. Players can compete in the second open tournament if they didn’t qualify in the first go around
The top 250 duos from each heat will advance to the semifinals, with another event the next day to filter the pool down to just 50 teams. The finals will use custom matchmaking with 8 games in a single lobby
How to sign up
Make sure to sign up through Dreamhacks google form found below:
Just a note, you’ll need to make sure to sign up separately through Epic Games’ website. Dreamhack will provide you the direct link to this registration form after you complete their process. Failure to complete this step before your region’s event start time will lock you out of the tournament
Best of luck to all looking to compete in this iteration of Dreamhack. Get your partner and start practicing now!
