How to sleep: Four tips from a nutritionist and sleep expert for a good night’s rest

Four ways to eat better in order to sleep better

Think about the quality of your diet

“Whilst there is no such thing as good or bad food, research does show that individuals who have a balanced and varied diet armoire likely to sleep well,”

Rhiannon explains. “For each meal, make sure to get a varied plate, focussing on protein, carbohydrates, vegetables and healthy fats.

“Deficiencies, in particular vitamins and minerals such as iron and vitamin B12, can cause fatigue and tiredness and may cause problems for your sleep.

“High iron foods include red meat, salmon and dairy and eggs. However, if you are a vegan, then the only reliable sources are fortified food and supplements.”

