How to Start Drawing

Start with what you can see, by noting your object’s most distinct features (use the space at right for your drawing). Perhaps drawing the outline of the object might be a good place to start (the contour line of one of those mugs) and then digging into the details (drawing the image of the Virginia is for Lovers logo). Then jot down a few things that can’t be seen. A quick memory from that time in your life, a little story about the person who gave it to you or about how it makes you feel.

Maybe this mug was given to you by a friend you no longer talk with, or you picked it up on a vacation with your family when you were in college, or you found it for a dollar in a thrift store and it’s your favorite mug. It might take a few attempts before you discover a rhythm. The important thing is to not stress it. After all, you’re not being graded.

Does it have to be an accurate drawing? Heck no. You’re making a drawing, not a photograph. You get to pick its style, and which details get attention and which details don’t. If you’re thinking: this can of peas has way too much type on the label! Then just draw PEAS. It’s your drawing.

If you feel like drawing your objects could become a regular practice, something you do daily or weekly, make a loose set of rules. Pick a consistent medium, get a dedicated sketchbook and make a routine around it, setting aside a regular half-hour each week to look, draw, and write. Perhaps you share these drawings. Perhaps you don’t. If you break any of these rules you’ve made for yourself, it’s OK. Remember, this is supposed to be fun for you, and if other people get something out of it, that’s nice too.