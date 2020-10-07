Home Tech How to Start Streaming on Twitch
Tech

How to Start Streaming on Twitch

0

Alan Henry

You might think you have to be a pro gamer to get started with Twitch, but that’s not true. Everyone from artists and musicians to comedians and crafters have channels where they create, entertain—and, yes, even play games for their audience. Here’s how to find yours, and how to watch ours.

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism. Learn more.

Prep Your PC

Whether you plan to stream video games or, well, anything else, you’ll need a computer that’s up to the task. That doesn’t necessarily mean you need a new one, though. Twitch has its own suggested PC specs, but they’re fairly lightweight, including only an Intel Core i5-4670 (or its AMD equivalent), 8 GB of RAM, and Windows 7 or newer.

Of course, if you plan on streaming games, you’ll want a PC that can handle the games and the streaming software you plan to use. OBS Studio is the most popular utility for Twitch broadcasting. It can definitely get CPU-intensive, depending on the game or video source you’re streaming, especially if you plan to stream hi-res, high-detail games, so take that into consideration. We’d recommend a modern quad-core processor, at least 8 GB of RAM (preferably more), and an up-to-date video card like an Nvidia RTX 2060 or newer (although personally, I stream just fine with an old GTX 1080.)

If that all sounds too complicated, plenty of gaming PC manufacturers will sell you a PC designed for streaming, with high-end components that will tackle challenging games with specs to spare. Similarly, if you don’t plan to stream PC games at all, you could stream directly from your console through the Twitch App (on the Xbox) or Share Menu (on PlayStation). You could even stream using the Twitch app from your phone, if all you need is a camera. You don’t get the same options as OBS Studio offers, but it’s a great way in without additional cost or confusion.

- Advertisement -

Get a Camera (If You Want)

Speaking of cameras, you don’t need one to stream games to Twitch if you prefer not to have your face onscreen, but many streamers like to add that personal touch. If you do, virtually any high-quality webcam will do, like the Logitech StreamCam or the more broadly popular Logitech C920 Pro. Some professional gamers even point their cameras at their hands, so viewers can see how they manage the controls of complicated games.

If you want to stream music, a talk show, or something else that’s not games, you could take things a step further and set up a DSLR or professional camera and connect it to your computer. If you’re just getting started, however, a webcam will do.

Make Sure You’re Heard

Once you have your video set up, you need to make sure your viewers will hear you clearly. A good gaming headset, like our favorite SteelSeries Arctis line or HyperX’s Cloud Alpha, will make sure you can hear your computer or console while you stream and your viewers can make out your voice.

A good headset, preferably a wired one (just to remove additional variables from your streaming setup) is a great way in, but when you’re ready to upgrade, consider a dedicated microphone and headphones for top-notch audio quality. The Blue Yeti is my go-to. It’s affordable and easy to set up and use, and it works well with any pair of headphones you enjoy listening to. We like the Sony MDR7506. They sound great, and they’re affordable to boot.

Set Up a Space

Now, you don’t need a special space for streaming, especially if you’re planning on streaming games, since your viewer will ideally be looking at what’s happening on your screen more than what’s lurking behind you in your home office or living room.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHere's How The Steroid Dexamethasone Can Make a COVID-19 Patient Feel
Next articleTrump is his own Covid messenger. Allies say that’s the problem.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

5 Graphics Settings Worth Tweaking in Every PC Game

0
Whitson Gordon The human eye has a relatively wide field of view—you can see someone approaching from the side through your peripheral vision. When you're...
Read more
Tech

Gocycle GXI (2020) Review: The Folding Ebike to Beat

0
Julian Chokkattu A dizzying amount of gear flows in and out of my home every year, but Gocycle's GXI is the one that’s brought me...
Read more
Tech

iPhone 12 release: Apple confirms the news we have all been waiting to hear

0
Apple has sent out invites to another big launch event and this time it seems almost guaranteed to be when the company will reveal...
Read more
Tech

If your Android smartphone is on this list, Google thinks you're in danger of being hacked

0
Google has announced details of a new plan to ensure that Android smartphone manufacturers keep their devices updated – naming and shaming. Yes, a...
Read more
Tech

macOS Big Sur: This is when your MacBook and iMac could get these features

0
Apple's new macOS Big Sur update brings some of the biggest changes to the iMac and MacBook series we've seen in a long while....
Read more
Tech

SmartFX Opened a New Representative Office in Dubai and Strengthened its Presence in the Middle East

0
SmartFX can now offer a localised trading experience to its clients based in the gulf, which includes the local payment solutions with customer support...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Star Wars: Squadrons player recreates iconic A-wing crash scene

Gaming 0
Just like the simulations. One of the more memorable moments in Return of the Jedi - or any Star Wars movie, really - is the...
Read more

You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta today on PS4

Gaming 0
Supply run.You can pre-download the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta from today on PlayStation 4. It weighs in at 31.775GB. Early access to...
Read more

Eddie Van Halen’s Life In Photos: Relive The Legendary Musician’s Greatest Moments Ever

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Eddie Van Halen led one of the most exciting lives in the music industry. Following his tragic passing, we’re remembering the legendary artist’s...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: