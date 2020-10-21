By

Suzy Forman

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Health, wellness and weight loss are struggles for all of us, no matter the year or the circumstances. But this year? This year we all hit a sudden wall. The gyms closed, for a while it was extremely hard to find certain foods in stock at the grocery store, we started staying home nearly all the time and the stress of pandemic as a whole seriously messed with us.

Mental blocks are just as big as physical ones when it comes to health, and sometimes they’re unavoidable. It’s completely okay if you fell off your track this year. It makes sense. But now that we’ve all sort of found our new normal, many of us feel like it’s time to hop back on. But…how?

Many of us have found ourselves caught in the same cycle this year. We gain weight, and then we worry about losing it, but the stress of that weight loss actually often ends up completely hindering or reversing our progress. We start stress-eating and we lose the motivation to even try because the results are just not there. That’s why it’s best to focus on the mind before expecting to make any positive, long-term changes in the body, and that’s why Noom focuses on both!

Noom is an app-driven health and weight loss program that’s become nothing short of a phenomenon over the past few years, and we’re so happy it’s available to all of us in 2020. Every single person who signs up for Noom is given a completely personalized plan to fit their needs, goals, restrictions, budget, etc. How? Everyone gets connected with their own Goal Specialist who can provide one-on-one support. These Goal Specialists are all trained in cognitive behavior therapy, so they can help you change your perspective and find new paths to success!

What can you expect with Noom? Let Andreas Michaelides, Chief of Psychology of Noom, give you a taste. In a recent interview with Mom.com, he explained that “doing the same thing in a different environment and expecting the same outcome is a recipe for disappointment.” That’s why so many people have hit a wall mid-pandemic. Instead, he suggests building “one new habit at a time.” Your Goal Specialist can help you figure out where to start, whether it’s turning off your TV and phone during meals, setting a step goal or even just lowering the amount of cream and sugar in your morning coffee!

Noom can also help set you up for success in so many ways, even when it comes to stocking your pantry. Your Goal Specialist can help you figure out what to keep in your pantry so you can always create a healthy, tasty meal. Not sure what that meal entails? Noom also comes with so many recipes you can try! We’ve only just dipped our toes into all of the benefits Noom has to offer, so try it out for yourself today and break that wall down!

