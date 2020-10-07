Home Tech How to Watch the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate
Tech

How to Watch the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

0

Caitlin Kelly

So, some stuff has happened since the last one of these. Not going to get into all of it now, but suffice to say some circumstances have changed ahead of tonight’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris.

Read More

For one, the candidates are going to be separated by a wider gap than previously planned, up from 7 feet to 12 feet, 3 inches. A pair of plexiglass partitions have also been added to the stage. The additional measures were put in place as multiple members of the White House—including the president, the first lady, the press secretary, and others—have tested positive for Covid-19 since last week. President Trump was hospitalized for the virus over the weekend. While Pence attended some of the same events as those who tested positive, White House physicians and the CDC have both issued memos that he does not need to quarantine and is safe to participate in tonight’s debate after a series of negative tests. As of this writing, Pence’s most recent test was Tuesday afternoon, according to White House physicians. The Biden campaign announced that Harris also tested negative on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The debate will air live beginning at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT), with USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page moderating. The planned format for the evening is divided into nine themed segments of approximately 10 minutes each, with no commercial breaks. The topics of those segments have not been announced in advance, but let’s assume that at least one of them is about the virus. Pence was named head of the White House coronavirus task force in February. So far, more than 200,000 Americans have died in the pandemic.

The debate is taking place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, before a small live audience that will include some students. The university is in the middle of a two-week shift to online courses, as part of what school officials are calling a “circuit breaker” designed to reduce the risk of transmission. Everyone at the debate venue is supposed to be tested for coronavirus and take other precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing. Pence, Harris, and Page will be able to take off their masks once they’re onstage.

- Advertisement -

How to Watch the Debate

With a comfort beverage of your choosing.

Seriously, though, you have options. Like its presidential counterpart, the vice presidential debate will be simulcast across all the major networks and cable news programs, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, NBC, and PBS. Check your local listings, take your pick. The event is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDinosaur discovery: Palaeontologists unearth carnivore with crocodile-like senses
Next articleMegan Fox’s Romantic History: From First Love To Brian Austin Green Split To MGK Romance

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Apple launches Health Records in the UK giving iPhone users instant access to medical data

0
After launching its Health Records service in the US back in 2018 this hugely important feature from Apple is now coming to the UK....
Read more
Tech

Some Currys PC World customers can get a brand-new coffee machine for free, and here's how

0
Currys PC World has a new promotion that's sure to appeal to coffee-lovers nationwide. Following a two-fold increase in sales of coffee machines during...
Read more
Tech

Is this our biggest clue yet that Apple is set to launch all-new AirPods this month?

0
Apple is widely tipped to be working on a new pair of AirPods with an over-ear design to compete with the likes of the...
Read more
Tech

Virgin Media confirms millions of users will get ultimate broadband sooner than they think

0
Virgin Media is so confident about the progress it has made bringing supercharged 1Gbps fibre broadband to customers across the UK that it's promising...
Read more
Tech

Own a Chromebook? You must follow this latest advice from Google

0
Some Chromebook users have recently been suffering from an irritating glitch which has left them with laptops feeling too hot to the touch and...
Read more
Tech

Covering Comments Is Instagram’s Newest Anti-Bullying Tool

0
Arielle Pardes For years, Instagram has been on a mission to make itself the nicest place online. It’s a quixotic mission for a social media...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Jill Duggar Admits She’s ‘Not On The Best Terms’ With Some Family Members: We’re ‘Distancing’ Ourselves

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard opened up in a new video about their strained relationship with Jill’s family, and how they’re...
Read more

The natural shampoo you can make at home to stimulate hair growth without side effects

Health 0
They found when applied to skin for five minutes (much longer than your usual shampoo), the mixture didn’t irritate the skin. Crucially, They found that...
Read more

Walking the talk

Entertainment 0
THE Instagram bio of 22-year-old sustainable fashion advocate Seri Mizani describes her as a “Nurturer of Nature. A wanderer with an array of secondhand...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: