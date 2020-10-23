How Unsolved Mysteries Will Continue After Season 2 On Netflix

By

Unsolved Mysteries found its latest home on Netflix, delivering more cases that were never conclusively closed in two releases this year. The second season released on October 19, and the show is currently at the top of the streamer’s Top 10 ranking. For fans who already binged through the new episodes, the question may already be: what about Season 3? Well, Netflix hasn’t officially renewed Unsolved Mysteries for a third round, but more mysteries needing to be solved are on the way.