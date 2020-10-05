Home Celebrity How We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach Fave...
Celebrity

How We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach Fave for Under $30

0

Suzy Forman

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez has been a style icon of ours for decades…said every fashion lover on Earth. She just kills it time and time again, whether she’s hitting the red carpet or shopping around New York on a day off. The only issue? Well, J. Lo is a huge star, and that means her clothing tends to veer toward the more expensive side of things.

Just recently, for example, she was photographed shopping at Blue & Cream in East Hampton, NY. She kept things simple with a white tee, ripped jeans and white sneakers, sunglasses and mask on, topping the look off with one of the comfiest, chicest cardigans we’ve ever seen. We quickly recognized it — Coach. The full cost of this shearling cardigan is nearly $ 1,000, and it was still super pricey even when it was on sale. And now it’s sold out — but that’s okay. There’s still a way to successfully recreate the feel of this icon’s look, and for under $ 30!

Amazon

See it!

Get the Futurino Cable Twist Boyfriend Cardigan in beige for just $ 29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Amazon StyleSnap is exactly what you need in a situation like this. The free service allows you to upload a photo or screenshot of someone wearing clothing you like so you can find similar (or even the exact same) pieces ready for purchase on Amazon. Once you have your results, recreating a celeb look for less is easy!

We did just that to find this cardigan from Amazon. We uploaded a photo of J. Lo in her Coach cardi on StyleSnap — you can do this by clicking the camera icon next to the search bar on the Amazon app — let the digital search do its work and were presented with a variety of similar options within 10 seconds!

Amazon

See it!

- Advertisement -

Get the Futurino Cable Twist Boyfriend Cardigan in beige for just $ 29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

The beige version of this Futurino sweater immediately gave Us Coach vibes with its grey accents and patch pockets. It nails the oversized fit too. The best part? The price! Definitely a lot more affordable than the original version, and much more accessible, seeing as it’s on Amazon.

You can use StyleSnap to recreate so many celebrity looks, or even ones from influencers or anyone else you find on Instagram or maybe YouTube or TikTok. This is just one example — a perfect one for fall — but get creative and explore the tool for yourself!

See it!

Get the Futurino Cable Twist Boyfriend Cardigan in beige for just $ 29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Futurino here and other cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masksself tannersLululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArsenal make deadline day move for Thomas Partey in dramatic transfer twist
Next articleJared Goff says a ‘win is a win,’ but Rams offense must get better after narrow win vs. Giants

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Westlife's Shane Filan left devastated after beloved dad dies 10 months after losing mum

0
Speaking previously to the Irish Independent, Louis said of Mae: "She rang me and said how good her son and the group were, and...
Read more
Celebrity

Lady Gaga Rocks Biker Shorts & Puts Her Muscles To Work On Intense Hike

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Lady Gaga’s workouts include intense rock climbing! The singer shared a photo of her weekend adventure to Instagram, and she looks incredibly fit!...
Read more
Celebrity

Dolly Parton Says She 'Might' Pose for Playboy for Her 75th Birthday If It's 'in Good Taste'

0
Dolly Parton Says She 'Might' Pose for Playboy for Her 75th Birthday | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageDolly Parton Says...
Read more
Celebrity

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' Family Album: Sweetest Moments With Son

0
Adam Sall Perfect trio! Nick Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots have been the cutest family of three ever since welcoming son Elvis. The couple met while...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Zolciak Then & Now: See ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star’s Transformation Through The Years

0
Jenna Lemoncelli When it comes to Kim Zolciak-Biermann, there’s never a dull moment! Take a look back at her exciting life — from joining ‘RHOA’...
Read more
Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

0
Jason Brow Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Trump Covid: President leaves hospital to continue Covid-19 treatment

US 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionTrump takes off mask in staged White House returnUS President Donald Trump has left hospital, three days...
Read more

The Sunset Strip Stirs Again

Travel 0
Debra KaminFew patches of America have had a greater influence on pop culture than a storied 1.7-mile stretch of Los Angeles, where movie stars,...
Read more

Westlife's Shane Filan left devastated after beloved dad dies 10 months after losing mum

Celebrity 0
Speaking previously to the Irish Independent, Louis said of Mae: "She rang me and said how good her son and the group were, and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: