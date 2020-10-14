Huge British WW2 bomb EXPLODES whilst being defused in Poland – ‘Biggest ever’

There were no casualties and all divers were outside the danger zone when the explosion took place. Video from the scene showed an enormous explosion which threw a torrent of water into the air.

The huge Tallboy bomb, dropped by the British Royal Air Force, was found in the Piast Canal near the town of Swinoujscie.

In total it weighted just under 5,400kg including about 2,400kg of explosives.

Some 750 people were evacuated from the surrounding area before the explosion took place.

Speaking to Polish news agency PAP Lieutenant Grzegorz Lewandowski, spokesman for the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla, confirmed the site is now safe.