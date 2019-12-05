Hugh Grant tweets his notorious mugshot after backlash for supporting TWO political events

Hugh Grant, 59, has taken the initiative to share his mugshot in view of his 489,000 Twitter followers to get forward of the trolls. The Love Truly actor has confronted backlash from Labour supporters for supporting their political marketing campaign simply two days after he revealed his plans to vote for the Liberal Democrats in his constituency.

Hugh captioned the tweet: “To my expensive trolls. Hope that is useful. “Now you have more time to spend with mummy.” Followers took to the feedback part of Hugh’s submit to share their ideas about his witty retort. One individual wrote: “Well played, Hugh. Wonderful what you’re doing.” READ MORE… Dan Walker shut down by Chuka Umunna in heated election spat

One other added: “Top trolling. Respect. Seven days to go, keep up the great work.” “You’re a legend. Many thanks for standing up for decency, we’re cheering you on,” a 3rd Twitter person commented. Hugh’s mugshot was taken after he was arrested for receiving oral intercourse in a public area from a prostitute in Los Angeles. On the time, the Notting Hill star pleaded no contest to costs that he had participated in a “lewd act” and was sentenced to a $ 1,000 effective.