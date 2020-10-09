Hundreds of drivers may soon face £2,500 fines as new noise cameras installed in this area

Home Lifestyle Hundreds of drivers may soon face £2,500 fines as new noise cameras...
Although no fines have yet been issued for the simple offence, it is predicted these could vary between £100 to £2,500.

There are fears that some offenders could see their expensive cars seized from the road for breaking the offence in a major blow to many.

The limit stands at 74 decibels with information taken about a vehicle which exceeds this level.

However, one road user was caught at a shattering 104db which would be equivalent to the sound of a helicopter.

Mr Thalassites said: “Residents have had enough of drivers using our streets as a racetrack.

“Supercars look good and most drivers are considerate but when they’re not, it is disruptive and irritating for people living and working in the area.”

The new cameras are set to cause a headache for road users with noise sometimes very difficult to control with modern sportscars.

Drivers would be required to go easy on the throttle out of traffic lights or consider installing silencers to their stunning vehicles.

This can include revving an engine or accelerating hard from a standstill.

These actions could also be considered careless driving which may see drivers issued with further charges.

The noise cameras were announced by former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling last year after warning noise pollution had “health impacts”.

He said: “Noise pollution makes the lives of people in communities across Britain an absolute misery and has very serious health impacts.

“This is why I am determined to crack down on the nuisance drivers who blight our streets.

“New technology will help us lead the way in making our towns and cities quieter, and I look forward to seeing how these exciting new cameras could work.”

