HyperBrawl Tournament: The Multiplayer Sports Brawler is Available Now on Xbox One

Scott Swarbrick, Designer, Milky Tea Studios

Hey HyperBrawlers, I’m Scott Swarbrick, Designer at Milky Tea Studios, and I’m here to provide you with some pro tips, directly from the development team, to help you secure those epic wins in HyperBrawl Tournament, coming to Xbox One on October 20.

HyperBrawl Tournament is a fast-paced 2v2 sports-brawler that offers 1-4 player local or online multiplayer mayhem! players control intergalactic heroes each with the innate ability to channel the mysterious HyperForce offering them special abilities. Competing in a wide variety of arenas spread out across time and space, these heroes have entered the legendary HyperBrawl Tournament to determine who will ultimately become the new protector of the Universe!

The HyperBrawl Tournament is like a mix between soccer, American football and wrestling. Competitors grab and throw the ball into the other teams’ goal, but fighting dirty is allowed and encouraged, with brutal tackles and the use of weapons all fair game. Using the HyperForce, heroes can unleash special attacks or use incredible abilities such as the HyperCurve, manipulating the ball in mid-air for some incredible laws of physics-breaking moments. This interstellar and interdimensional competition is one you won’t want to miss!

Before we get to the pro tips directly from us on dev team, in our new video we quickly go over picking your team, which is a key decision in dictating how you’re going to be playing when the match starts. Do you want to go with Swift (speedy), Core (balanced), or Tank (powerful) heroes, or a combination of the three? Once you’ve chosen your two team members, you have 8 weapons to choose from for each character. Each weapon offers up new gameplay possibilities, some focusing on attack, defence or support play, so attaching them to different character classes allows for thousands of different play styles. You’ll also see what your opponents are choosing, so it’s wise to let that play into your loadout decisions. Are you going to brute force your strategy onto the match, or tailor your team to be the perfect counter to your opponent?

Beyond gameplay choices, we here at Milky Tea LOVE customization in all manner of forms. You can bet that you’ll be able to customize your heroes in a ton of ways, from character skins and emotes, to goal blazes and ball trails. It’s almost all earnable in game, but we do have some more exotic items on the way as premium cosmetics, more on that another time.

Once your team is ready to go, it’s time to play! In our video, we’ve got tips on how best to use the game mechanics, character traits, weapons and special abilities to your advantage and leave your opponent in the dust. Watch it now for some basic and high level plays:

What did you think, some pretty cool advanced moves, eh? So not only is picking your team paramount, but it is how you use them to the best of their abilities that leads to intergalactic glory in the HyperBrawl Tournament. Using the HyperCurve and HyperForce at clutch moments can really turn the tide of the match in your favor or if you’re already ahead, cement your victory for a true dismantling of your opponent.

I’ve only really scratched the surface here today, as HyperBrawl Tournament has a lot more fun things to discover – and you’ll be able to do just that when it launches on Xbox One on October 20. In the meantime, follow us on Twitter, find more information on our website, check out our deep dives on YouTube, or consider signing up to our newsletter for some exclusive rewards and prizes.

See you in the arena!