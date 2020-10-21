Home Gaming HyperBrawl Tournament: The Multiplayer Sports Brawler is Available Now on Xbox One
Scott Swarbrick, Designer, Milky Tea Studios

Hey HyperBrawlers, I’m Scott Swarbrick, Designer at Milky Tea Studios, and I’m here to provide you with some pro tips, directly from the development team, to help you secure those epic wins in HyperBrawl Tournament, coming to Xbox One on October 20.

HyperBrawl Tournament is a fast-paced 2v2 sports-brawler that offers 1-4 player local or online multiplayer mayhem! players control intergalactic heroes each with the innate ability to channel the mysterious HyperForce offering them special abilities. Competing in a wide variety of arenas spread out across time and space, these heroes have entered the legendary HyperBrawl Tournament to determine who will ultimately become the new protector of the Universe!

The HyperBrawl Tournament is like a mix between soccer, American football and wrestling. Competitors grab and throw the ball into the other teams’ goal, but fighting dirty is allowed and encouraged, with brutal tackles and the use of weapons all fair game. Using the HyperForce, heroes can unleash special attacks or use incredible abilities such as the HyperCurve, manipulating the ball in mid-air for some incredible laws of physics-breaking moments. This interstellar and interdimensional competition is one you won’t want to miss!

Before we get to the pro tips directly from us on dev team, in our new video we quickly go over picking your team, which is a key decision in dictating how you’re going to be playing when the match starts. Do you want to go with Swift (speedy), Core (balanced), or Tank (powerful) heroes, or a combination of the three? Once you’ve chosen your two team members, you have 8 weapons to choose from for each character. Each weapon offers up new gameplay possibilities, some focusing on attack, defence or support play, so attaching them to different character classes allows for thousands of different play styles. You’ll also see what your opponents are choosing, so it’s wise to let that play into your loadout decisions. Are you going to brute force your strategy onto the match, or tailor your team to be the perfect counter to your opponent?

Beyond gameplay choices, we here at Milky Tea LOVE customization in all manner of forms. You can bet that you’ll be able to customize your heroes in a ton of ways, from character skins and emotes, to goal blazes and ball trails. It’s almost all earnable in game, but we do have some more exotic items on the way as premium cosmetics, more on that another time.

Once your team is ready to go, it’s time to play! In our video, we’ve got tips on how best to use the game mechanics, character traits, weapons and special abilities to your advantage and leave your opponent in the dust. Watch it now for some basic and high level plays:

What did you think, some pretty cool advanced moves, eh? So not only is picking your team paramount, but it is how you use them to the best of their abilities that leads to intergalactic glory in the HyperBrawl Tournament. Using the HyperCurve and HyperForce at clutch moments can really turn the tide of the match in your favor or if you’re already ahead, cement your victory for a true dismantling of your opponent.

I’ve only really scratched the surface here today, as HyperBrawl Tournament has a lot more fun things to discover – and you’ll be able to do just that when it launches on Xbox One on October 20. In the meantime, follow us on Twitter, find more information on our website, check out our deep dives on YouTube, or consider signing up to our newsletter for some exclusive rewards and prizes.

See you in the arena!

BECOME A HYPERBRAWL LEGEND The universe’s greatest heroes have been summoned to compete in a showdown for the ages; the legendary HyperBrawl Tournament! Armed with unique weapons and a thirst for glory, take to battle-tested arenas in this 1-4 player arcade-style sports brawler played locally or online. MASTER THE HYPERCURVE Only the universe’s elite champions can summon this incredible skill. The HyperCurve lets you seize control of the ball mid-flight to ‘magically’ manoeuvre it around the opposition and obstacles to score legendary goals that could only happen in HyperBrawl. CHANNEL THE HYPERFORCE The fabled HyperForce runs through your very DNA, channel it to launch game changing attacks that can literally see your enemies shot out of the arena with its devastating power. HEROES ASSEMBLE Already fabled heroes of their own worlds, competitors are drawn across the furthest realms to compete in the HyperBrawl Tournament. Choose from 12 heroes in three classes and load them out with lethal weaponry combos and paint their armour for victory. MALEVOLENT ARENAS Travel the vast expanse of time and space to HyperBrawl arenas from the home planets of the heroes themselves. Take in Chrome City’s elevated stadium with its Cyberpunk stylings, the ancient stadium of Steelhenge or the demonic Court of Azdritch. Each arena is laden with perilous obstacles and traps that layer more challenge and unpredictability into every game. LET BATTLE COMMENCE Take on the Campaign Mode and begin your ascent to becoming a legend in the Galaxy League where you will face off every hero in the Tournament. Then go for more accolades in the Cosmic Cup. Or plunge into the multiplayer madness that is Blitz mode – competing with players from around the world to become the ultimate HyperBrawl Champion and forge your legend across the stars!
