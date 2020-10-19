Home Science Ice Melt in Alaska Threatens to Unleash Unprecedented 'Mega-Tsunami', Scientists Warn
Science

Ice Melt in Alaska Threatens to Unleash Unprecedented 'Mega-Tsunami', Scientists Warn

0

By

Peter Dockrill

A giant, catastrophic tsunami in Alaska triggered by a landslide of rock left unstable after glacier melting is likely to occur in the next two decades, scientists fear – and it could happen within the next 12 months.

A group of scientists warned of the prospects of this impending disaster in Prince William Sound in an open letter to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (ADNR) in May.

While the potential risks of such a landslide are very serious, there remain a lot of unknowns about just how or when this calamity could take place.

What is clear is that glacier retreat in Prince William Sound, along the south coast of Alaska, does seem to be having an impact on mountain slopes above Barry Arm, about 97 kilometres (60 miles) east of Anchorage.

Analysis of satellite imagery suggests that as Barry Glacier retreats from Barry Arm due to ongoing melting, a large rocky scar called a scarp is emerging on the face of the mountain above it.

This indicates an incremental, slow-moving landslide is already taking place above the fjord, but if the rock face were to suddenly give way, the consequences could be dire.

Although it’s remote, this is an area that’s frequented by commercial and recreational boats, including cruise ships.

- Advertisement -

Pale scarp lines above Barry Glacier. (Lauren Dauphin/NASA Earth Observatory/USGS)

“It was hard to believe the numbers at first,” one of the researchers, geophysicist Chunli Dai from the Ohio State University told NASA’s Earth Observatory.

“Based on the elevation of the deposit above the water, the volume of land that was slipping, and the angle of the slope, we calculated that a collapse would release 16 times more debris and 11 times more energy than Alaska’s 1958 Lituya Bay landslide and mega-tsunami.”

If the team’s calculations are correct, such a result borders on the unthinkable, because the 1958 episode – likened by eyewitnesses to the explosion of an atomic bomb – is often thought to be the tallest tsunami wave in modern times, reaching a maximum elevation of 524 metres (1,720 feet).

A much more recent slope failure event in 2015 in Taan Fiord to the east produced a tsunami reaching as high as 193 metres (633 ft), and the researchers say these failures can be brought about by numerous causes.

“Slopes like this can change from slow creeping to a fast-moving landslide due to a number of possible triggers,” the May report explains.

“Often, heavy or prolonged rain is a factor. Earthquakes commonly trigger failures. Hot weather that drives thawing of permafrost, snow, or glacier ice can also be a trigger.”

010 barry glacier 3(Gabe Wolken)

Since the report’s release earlier in the year, subsequent landslide analysis has suggested little or no movement of land masses on the slope, although in itself that doesn’t tell us much, since research shows that the rock face has been shifting since at least 50 years ago, at some points speeding up, while slowing down at others.

- Advertisement -

While these kinds of subtle variations are still being investigated, the overall view is that the speed of glacier retreat increases the probability of more dramatic slope failures.

“When the climate changes, the landscape takes time to adjust,” co-author of the letter and geologist Bretwood Higman from nonprofit Ground Truth Alaska told The Guardian.

“If a glacier retreats really quickly it can catch the surrounding slopes by surprise – they might fail catastrophically instead of gradually adjusting.”

Ongoing monitoring by numerous organisations – including ADNR, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the US Geological Survey – is keeping tabs on developments at Prince William Sound, to track movements above the Barry Glacier, and to refine predictions of what the fallout from a mega-tsunami would be.

010 barry glacier 3Tsunami projections. (Briggs et al., open letter to ADNR, May 2020)

Preliminary modelling from the May report, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed, suggests a tsunami reaching hundreds of feet in elevation along the shoreline would result from a sudden massive failure, propagating throughout Prince William Sound, and into bays and fjords far from the source.

Perhaps the bigger takeaway is that the impacts of relatively rapid glacier retreats in the era of climate change could pose similar kinds of landslide and tsunami threats in many other places around the world, not just in Alaska.

“It’s really pretty terrifying,” Higman told Columbia University’s GlacierHub blog in May, likening the environmental risks to volcanoes – something that humanity has understood to be a dangerous, unpredictable geohazard for much, much longer.

- Advertisement -

“Maybe we’re entering a time now where we need to look at glaciated landscapes with the same kind of glasses.”

The findings are available on the ADNR website.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Hair-Raising, Record-Setting Race to 331 MPH
Next articleBillie Eilish’s Shoes Go Viral As Fans Can’t Agree What Color They Are — Watch Confusing Video

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Voyager Spacecraft Detect an Increase in The Density of Space Outside The Solar System

0
ByMichelle Starr In November 2018, after an epic, 41-year voyage, Voyager 2 finally crossed the boundary that marked the limit of the Sun's influence and...
Read more
Science

Study Says an Adorable Species May Be Doing Okay in Climate Change – The American Pika!

0
ByJacinta Bowler The American pika (Ochotona princeps) is traditionally thought of as a canary in the coal mine when it comes to America's rising temperatures. Making...
Read more
Science

Meteor shower 2020: The Orionids peak this week – Here's what to expect from the shower

0
ByThe Orionids are an annual meteor shower that is active from around the start of October to the first week of November. But the...
Read more
Science

SpaceX: Elon Musk claims Starship Mars mission has ‘fighting chance’ of flying in 4 YEARS

0
ByThis “window” referred to by the SpaceX head is a launch opportunity arising every 26 months for Mars missions when the planets are particularly...
Read more
Science

Science breakthrough: Complex slime organisms could provide answers to Universe

0
BySlime moulds - a collection of organisms that closely resemble amoebae - have for years eluded scientists. The single-celled microorganisms can think, yet have...
Read more
Science

Space breakthrough: Life on Venus 'first detected 42 years ago'

0
ByIf life does exist on Venus, NASA may have detected it some 42 years ago. In recent weeks interest in life on Venus has...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

What channel is Cowboys vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6

Sports 0
ByThomas Schlarp The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will play on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" for the first time for both teams this season to conclude...
Read more

Trump launches a frenzied effort to save his brand

US 0
ByNancy Cook It’s a much different approach from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a debate coach for Trump’s first presidential debate last month who...
Read more

Billie Eilish’s Shoes Go Viral As Fans Can’t Agree What Color They Are — Watch Confusing Video

Celebrity 0
ByJason Brow 2020 wasn’t going to end without inflicting a new ‘The Dress’ on us. This time, it’s Billie Eilish’s shoes, and the ‘Bad Guy’...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: