Ignore the iPhone 12! Apple's iPhone 11 gets huge price cut you won't want to miss

One year on, iPhone 11 is still a mightily impressive smartphone – with a solid Night mode to capture shots in the gloom without blinding everyone with the LED flash, stunning 4K video capture, and access to a dizzying number of beautifully designed and award-winning iOS apps.

Of course, the iPhone 12 is likely to arrive packing some new features and extra power, but you definitely won’t find any discounts on these new devices with rumours suggesting they will start from around £730.

If you want the best of the best, it’s worth waiting to see what Apple reveals later tonight. But if you want a very solid smartphone at a much-reduced price then the iPhone 11 is definitely worth a look.

