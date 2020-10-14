Home Tech Ignore the iPhone 12! Apple's iPhone 11 gets huge price cut you...
Tech

Ignore the iPhone 12! Apple's iPhone 11 gets huge price cut you won't want to miss

Apple has revealed its all-new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series, which boast a new design, new colours, 5G superfast mobile data downloads, and improved cameras. With the addition of the new Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the Californian company claims its new handsets are the fastest smartphones on the planet

But if that doesn’t float your boat, there are some truly phenomenal deals around on the previous iPhone, the iPhone 11, right now. Even before the online-only iPhone announcement kickstarted tonight, UK retailer Currys PC World started to slash the cost of the 2019 Apple smartphone to its lowest-ever price.

In fact, if you head to the firm’s online store you’ll find all colours of the iPhone 11 64GB available for £599 – that’s a saving of £130 off the usual price. If you want the 128GB model then this is also reduced by £130 which means you can pop this variant in your pocket for just £649.

YOU CAN FIND THE DEAL HERE

As a quick reminder, the iPhone 11 comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, A13 Bionic processor, and dual-lens rear camera with an ultra-wide mode. There’s also Face ID for fast screen unlocking and you can recharge the battery using wireless technology, or fast-charging using a wired cable. The iPhone 11 also comes in six colours including Green, Purple, Red, Yellow and White.

One year on, iPhone 11 is still a mightily impressive smartphone – with a solid Night mode to capture shots in the gloom without blinding everyone with the LED flash, stunning 4K video capture, and access to a dizzying number of beautifully designed and award-winning iOS apps.

Of course, the iPhone 12 is likely to arrive packing some new features and extra power, but you definitely won’t find any discounts on these new devices with rumours suggesting they will start from around £730.

If you want the best of the best, it’s worth waiting to see what Apple reveals later tonight. But if you want a very solid smartphone at a much-reduced price then the iPhone 11 is definitely worth a look.

