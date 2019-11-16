I'm A Movie star 2019: ITV present to make historical past by unveiling big shake-up to camp

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has been a pinnacle of actuality tv for over 17 years, with Ant McPartlin, 43, and Dec Donnelly, 44, welcoming a complete plethora of all-star contestants. Though there have been some adjustments to proceedings over the course of the ITV programme’s close to two decade historical past, there might be an enormous upheaval to the camp itself this 12 months.
The likes of American famous person Caitlyn Jenner, 70, sports activities pundit Ian Wright, 56, and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, 52, are amongst the solid who’ve already ventured Down Beneath forward of tomorrow evening’s launch.
Previous to their arrival nonetheless, there had been concern over whether or not the line-up would be capable to enter the jungle as bushfires swept throughout the New South Wales territory of Australia.
Though the world used for the programme was reportedly going to be 30 kilometres (18.6miles) away from the place the flames have been taking maintain, bosses said there can be no disruption to proceedings.
Nonetheless, to make sure there isn’t any danger of additional blazes, preventative steps are being taken which can imply there isn’t any camp fireplace this 12 months; an enormous change to the present’s format.
This would be the first time within the programme’s 17 12 months historical past such a shake-up has been enforced and as an alternative, a specifically made fuel range is being launched.
An ITV spokesman advised Categorical.co.uk: “In mild of the present scenario in Australia, I am A Movie star is not going to function an open camp fireplace.
“Instead, campmates will cook their food and boil their water on a specially made gas stove.”
For the reason that present started again in 2004, the celebrities enduring jungle life have all the time been seen getting ready meals, joking, arguing and consoling each other across the camp fireplace.
The total line-up was introduced on Tuesday and followers are already making their predictions on who will win the jungle crown.
There’s additionally hypothesis arising on who would be the first well-known face to make an exit from the camp.
Following Noel Edmonds, 70, making a late entry and early departure final sequence, there’s a feeling the identical factor might occur this 12 months to one of many programme’s greatest signings.
Newest odds from William Hill bookmakers are placing Caitlyn as one of many favourites to be voted off first.