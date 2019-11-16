I'm A Movie star 2019: ITV present to make historical past by unveiling big shake-up to camp

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has been a pinnacle of actuality tv for over 17 years, with Ant McPartlin, 43, and Dec Donnelly, 44, welcoming a complete plethora of all-star contestants. Though there have been some adjustments to proceedings over the course of the ITV programme’s close to two decade historical past, there might be an enormous upheaval to the camp itself this 12 months.

The likes of American famous person Caitlyn Jenner, 70, sports activities pundit Ian Wright, 56, and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, 52, are amongst the solid who’ve already ventured Down Beneath forward of tomorrow evening’s launch.

Previous to their arrival nonetheless, there had been concern over whether or not the line-up would be capable to enter the jungle as bushfires swept throughout the New South Wales territory of Australia.

Though the world used for the programme was reportedly going to be 30 kilometres (18.6miles) away from the place the flames have been taking maintain, bosses said there can be no disruption to proceedings.

Nonetheless, to make sure there isn’t any danger of additional blazes, preventative steps are being taken which can imply there isn’t any camp fireplace this 12 months; an enormous change to the present’s format.

