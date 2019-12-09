I’m A Celebrity 2019 winner: Who won I’m A Celebrity?

For the past three weeks, ITV viewers have watched 12 famous faces go head-to-head with creepy critters and crippling fears on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! . The 2019 series came to a close on Sunday (December 8) as Ant and Dec revealed which star would return to the UK with the jungle crown. Here are all the details on who won I’m A Celeb and how the finale unfolded.

The final began with Kate saying her goodbye following the semi-final elimination.

Roman couldn’t believe he’d made the final, saying: “My legs feel like jelly I can’t believe that I can say I’m in the final of IACGMOOH I would never have thought I’d get this far.”

Andy was similarly in shock: “I can’t believe it and I’m getting emotional I’m so chuffed, it’s just nice to know that people are voting for me, the person I am, it means a lot.”

The three of them didn’t have long to reflect, however, as each one faced their own Bushtucker Trial.