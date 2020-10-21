Home Tv & Radio I’m A Celebrity 2020: AJ Pritchard shuts down claims he’s set to...
I'm A Celebrity 2020: AJ Pritchard shuts down claims he's set to appear on ITV show

I’m A Celebrity is almost upon us and we’re all desperate to find out who will be taking on whatever the ITV producers have in store for them at Gwrych Castle in Abergele next month. And while the rumour mill has been rapidly filling up with names of celebs who could be down to take the plunge this year, AJ Pritchard denied his chances of appearing in the Welsh wilderness following constant speculation.

During Tuesday’s instalment of Lorraine hosted by Christine Lampard, the 25-year-old said he has a lot of projects with his brother Curtis (who appeared on Love Island in 2019) this autumn.

When Christine put the question to him about whether he’d be diving in head first into the highly-anticipated first ever British edition, he nervously laughed it off.

But Christine knew the drill.

She responded: “I’ve been in this business long enough to know that you didn’t say ‘no.'”

AJ was quick to shut down the claims, saying: “These rumours, no, we’ve got a podcast every single week.

“We’ve got to keep that up. I’m definitely keeping myself busy this year,” he grinned.

The 25-year-old, who left Strictly Come Dancing this year, revealed the pair had “wanted to do a podcast for forever” and have just released the first episode of AJ vs Curtis.

Viewers believed that following his departure from Strictly he would be making his way onto yet another big reality show, after having previously appeared on Masterchef, Celebrity Hunted and Britain’s Got Talent to name a few.

The BBC heartthrob broke the news to fans that he was going to “follow his dreams” of presenting programmes with his brother.

“I’ve had four fantastic years, it’s the best show on the telly,” he said on Lorraine earlier this year.

“I will definitely miss the first day, when you meet the celebrities.

“You as the professional are usually pretty chill but the celebrities will forget their name. We usually have to shoot it a couple of times.”

