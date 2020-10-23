I'm A Celebrity 2020: BBC's Victoria Derbyshire 'revealed' as fifth celeb to 'sign up'

Home Tv & Radio I'm A Celebrity 2020: BBC's Victoria Derbyshire 'revealed' as fifth celeb to...
I’m A Celebrity 2020 is almost upon us and now another name has been put forward, thought to be joining the long list of rumoured celebs to take on the new location of Gwyrch Castle in Wales. While the official line-up is yet to be announced, a source told The Sun that BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire has “signed up” for the show, which is set to begin next month.

The 52-year-old is rumoured to be the fifth famous face in the highly-anticipated line-up, following the likes of Vernon Kay, Jessica Plummer and Beverley Callard.

The insider told the publication: “Victoria is always game for a challenge so when she was approached for I’m A Celebrity she jumped at the chance.

“It’s always something she’s wanted to do but because of her family she’s never wanted to fly to Australia and be away from them for so long.

“When the show moved to Wales and the opportunity came up, she didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth so said yes straight away.

They added: “Victoria is really looking forward to the challenges and to getting started on the show.”

The mum-of-two beat breast cancer back in 2015 and underwent a single masectomy.

At just 46-years-old she believed that she would die and even prepared her husband Mark Sandell, to raise their two sons as a single parent.

In a heartbreaking interview on BBC One special Dear NHS Superheroes, she recalled the terrifying moments and vowed to live her life to the full when she was given the all-clear.

Due to travel restrictions caused by the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the location for the ITV show has been changed to the UK this year.

The group of brave campers will be heading to the new filming location in Abergele, North Wales and many have been left wondering what bosses have in store away from the dangerous critters of the Australian jungle.

Ahead of the upcoming series, former contestants have given their verdicts on this year’s show switch up.

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine told Radio Times that she’d “much prefer” to have done the show in the UK, as she feared Australia was going to be “too hot” when she signed up.

The actress who appeared on the show in 2016, said: “That would have been ideal for me that location because I’m a red head so it was a real worry going to Australia.

