I'm A Celebrity 2020: BBC's Victoria Derbyshire 'revealed' as fifth celeb to 'sign up'

I’m A Celebrity 2020 is almost upon us and now another name has been put forward, thought to be joining the long list of rumoured celebs to take on the new location of Gwyrch Castle in Wales. While the official line-up is yet to be announced, a source told The Sun that BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire has “signed up” for the show, which is set to begin next month.

The 52-year-old is rumoured to be the fifth famous face in the highly-anticipated line-up, following the likes of Vernon Kay, Jessica Plummer and Beverley Callard.

The insider told the publication: “Victoria is always game for a challenge so when she was approached for I’m A Celebrity she jumped at the chance.

“It’s always something she’s wanted to do but because of her family she’s never wanted to fly to Australia and be away from them for so long.

“When the show moved to Wales and the opportunity came up, she didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth so said yes straight away.

