'I'm NOT going to be in a coalition' Sturgeon LOSES temper as Morgan skewers her on Corbyn

Morgan asked: “You’ve clearly indicated, if it comes to it, you’ll support Corbyn over Boris Johnson, so that may be how it goes.

“However, you’ve also said it’s a deal breaker for you as a party that the Trident Nuclear missile programme,” he added, before reiterating Labour’s stance.

Probing if the opposition stuck by their pledge, the host asked: “Is that the moment you are able to do a deal with him or just suck it up?”

Sturgeon replied: “I’ve been fundamentally clear how important the Trident issue is,” stating she would not support the renewal of the programme.