Immortals Fenyx Rising and Humankind playable early and FREE on Google Stadia

Google Stadia continues to show signs of improvement, as the platform-holder announces its Three Days of Demos initiative.

Google Stadia’s Three Days of Demos scheme begins with a selection of limited-time downloads October 20.

Available to try for seven days, day one demos include PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Hello Engineer.

PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle appears to have been inspired by the recently released Super Bomberman R Online.

“Jump into Elimination mode, one of the two game styles available in the full game, and play head-to-head in 64-player last-PAC-MAN-standing battles!

“PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle introduces new power-ups, a variety of character customizations and mazes, and a new Spectator mode that allows players to impact the game from the sidelines.”

The full game launches as a timed Google Stadia exclusive on November 17.

Hello Engineer, meanwhile, is described as a “multiplayer machinery-building construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe”.