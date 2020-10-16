In Atlanta, a ‘Housewives’ Wedding

Cynthia Bailey didn’t know what to expect after her friend Steve Harvey set her up with Mike Hill on a “Dating Game”-style segment of Mr. Harvey’s talk show taped in January 2018. Longtime fans of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” had already watched her date, get engaged, marry and divorce one man before she publicly swore she didn’t want to get married again. That was fine by Mr. Hill, 50, living in Los Angeles and casually dating, though already impressed by Ms. Bailey from watching her reality show with his ex-wife.

Producers of Mr. Harvey’s show had hoped Mr. Hill and Ms. Bailey would take their first date on the rooftop of the studio immediately after the episode taped, but Mr. Hill had to run back to his sportscaster job at Fox Sports and gave Ms. Bailey a quick hug before leaving, believing he wouldn’t talk to her again.

“Neither one of us was pressed,” said Ms. Bailey, 53. “It wasn’t love at first sight with Mike. It was like at first sight.”

The next month Ms. Bailey accepted an invitation to appear on a podcast Mr. Hill co-hosted in Los Angeles. She admired Mr. Hill’s confidence and “sexy voice,” while he flattered her. After recording, the two went for sushi at Sugarfish.