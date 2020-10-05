Home World In Brief Drive-By, Trump Waves To Supporters Outside Of Walter Reed
World

In Brief Drive-By, Trump Waves To Supporters Outside Of Walter Reed

0

Barbara Sprunt

President Trump waves to supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Sunday. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump waves to supporters outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Sunday.

Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump briefly left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday evening to wave to supporters gathered outside.

A masked Trump was seen waving to supporters from a black SUV. Other images showed Secret Service personnel in the vehicle with personal protective equipment on.

Right before the drive-by, the president tweeted a video in which he thanked the doctors and staff at Walter Reed for treating him for COVID-19 and said he was about to “make a little surprise visit” outside to greet supporters.

- Advertisement -

“We’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the street, and they’ve been out there for a long time and they’ve got Trump flags and they love our country,” Trump said.

In the video, Trump said his experience with the coronavirus has been “a very interesting journey.”

“I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn’t the, ‘let’s read the book school’,” he said.

Trump has been briefed extensively about the pandemic by members of his White House coronavirus task force and other advisers.

“I get it, and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing I’m going to be letting you know about it,” Trump said, thanking the nurses and doctors for their work.

Some experts swiftly characterized Trump’s drive-by greeting as reckless.

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, lambasted the move as being made for “political theater.”

“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack. The risk of COVID-19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures. The irresponsibility is astounding. My thoughts are with the Secret Service forced to play,” he wrote on Twitter.

The president very rarely makes any movement in public without a press pool. In this case, the pool was not informed of the president leaving Walter Reed.

- Advertisement -

“President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement after the trip.

“It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said in a statement. “Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.”

His brief visit outside came hours after Trump’s medical team told reporters that the president experienced two drops in his oxygen levels over the course of his COVID-19 diagnosis, is being treated with a steroid, and could be discharged from Walter Reed as early as Monday.

Source:News : NPR

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOla: London bans Uber rival over safety concerns
Next articleCapturing perfect moments

RELATED ARTICLES

World

NYC To Close Businesses In Parts Of Brooklyn And Queens As Virus Takes Hold Again

Newslanes - 0
Matthew S. SchwartzTeachers and staff protest outside Franklin D. Roosevelt High School as they call for more and better COVID-19 testing and precautions on...
Read more
World

Donald Trump’s doctor admits concerns at ‘rapid progression’ of coronavirus

Newslanes - 0
Dr Sean Conley made the comments as he gave an update on Mr Trump’s condition as he is being treated at the Walter Reed...
Read more
World

Woman murdered her husband 'so she could marry and have sex with her own dad'

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) A woman who took part in a twisted murder plot because she hoped to marry her own father has been jailed for...
Read more
World

Donald Trump delivers BOMBSHELL coronavirus news: ‘I feel much better now’

Newslanes - 0
President Trump made the announcement during a video published on Twitter. He said he was not feeling good when he first arrived...
Read more
World

Donald Trump feared coronavirus would kill him – ‘Am I going to die? Am I?”

Newslanes - 0
The president was transported to the Walter Reed Medical Centre after being collected from the White House lawn by Marine Force One. Gabriel Sherman, a...
Read more
World

Hall Of Fame Pitcher Bob Gibson Dies At 84

Newslanes - 0
Matthew S. SchwartzNational Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson arrives for an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 2017....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

US election 2020: Who really decides the outcome?

US Newslanes - 0
More than 245 million Americans are eligible to vote - yet only a small percentage of them will actually determine who the next president...
Read more

Oklahoma loses back-to-back games for first time since 1999 in 37-30 thriller vs. Iowa State

Sports Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 3, 2020 at 11:49p ET | College Football | Duration: 1:46The last time the Oklahoma Sooners lost back-to-back games on the gridiron,...
Read more

Capturing perfect moments

Entertainment Newslanes - 0
VIVO has released the V20 SE smartphone – part of the all-new V20 series – in Malaysia. A realisation of vivo’s commitment to user-centric...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: