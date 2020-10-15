Home Science In New Milestone, Physicists Store And Transport Light Using Quantum Memory
Science

In New Milestone, Physicists Store And Transport Light Using Quantum Memory

0

David Nield

The storage and transfer of information is a fundamental part of any computing system, and quantum computing systems are no different – if we’re going to benefit from the speed and security of quantum computers and a quantum internet, then we need to figure out how to shift quantum data around.

One of the ways scientists are approaching this is through optical quantum memory, or using light to store data as maps of particle states, and a new study reports on what researchers are calling a milestone in the field: the successful storage and transfer of light using quantum memory.

The researchers weren’t able to transfer the light very far – just 1.2 millimetres or 0.05 inches – but the process outlined here could form the foundation of the quantum-powered computers and communication systems of the future.

To achieve the feat, scientists used ultra-cold rubidium-87 atoms as a storage medium for the light, offering high levels of both efficiency and lifespan – something that quantum physicists are always struggling to maximise.

The light particle itself is effectively mapped into states of excitation among the atom’s electrons. This forms an electron-photon partnership called a polariton, allowing light to be stored in an atom’s electron hum. An optical conveyor belt was then used to move the atoms with their cargo of light from one spot to another.

“We stored the light by putting it in a suitcase so to speak, only that in our case the suitcase was made of a cloud of cold atoms,” says physicist Patrick Windpassinger from Mainz University in Germany. “We moved this suitcase over a short distance and then took the light out again.

“This is very interesting not only for physics in general, but also for quantum communication, because light is not very easy to ‘capture’, and if you want to transport it elsewhere in a controlled manner, it usually ends up being lost.”

The setup that Windpassinger and his colleagues have come up with here means the light can be transported with very little impact on its properties – which is pretty much essential if you’re looking to move information from one point to another.

- Advertisement -

This work builds on a similar technique known as electromagnetically induced transparency or EIT, where atoms can be used as storage to trap and map light pulses. As the process is reversible, those light pulses can be retrieved again in the future.

What’s new here is that EIT is adapted to shift light across a distance greater than the size of the storage medium itself. Light isn’t just being packed inside a suitcase and then pulled out again, it’s being moved as well – that’s not easy to do while avoiding any increase in temperature or any shifting inside the suitcase.

As you would expect with this kind of innovation, there’s a long way to go before this will be practical, and the researchers now want to try increasing the storage capacity of their system and the distance it can travel.

One of the areas of research where the approach might be useful is in developing racetrack memory, an experimental type of data storage that promises big upgrades on the speeds and performance of the devices we have today. Being able to store and shift light could be enough to solve some of the development problems racetrack memory has come up against so far.

“By extending the experimental protocol in the future, a racetrack memory for light with different reading and writing sections comes within reach,” the researchers write in their paper.

The research has been published in Physical Review Letters.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe myth of la vie en rose lives on
Next articleGet Real Launches New Advisory Firm To Help Clients Imagine And Leverage Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Technology To Improve The Way They Work

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Meteor shower UK: How to see the Orionid meteor shower 2020

0
And the good news is you will not need any instruments, such as telescopes and binoculars, to enjoy the spectacle. Meteors are far too fast...
Read more
Science

When Will The Pandemic End? If We Look at History, The Answer Is Not So Simple

0
Nükhet Varlik, The Conversation When will the pandemic end? All these months in, with over 37 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1 million deaths...
Read more
Science

Volcano news: Cutting-edge AI helps track 'subtle' warning signs of eruption from space

0
But there are also drawbacks to relying on satellite data, which were outlined in the paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research. In particular,...
Read more
Science

Scientists say chances we're living in a simulation now at 50/50 and odds could soon RISE

0
"'Hey, I want to create a world in my computer,' and then that world creates a world in its computer, and then you have...
Read more
Science

This Is My Brain on Salvia

0
Daniel Oberhaus When your attention turns inward, the communication between the brain regions in the default mode network syncs up like musicians in an orchestra....
Read more
Science

NASA and co finally discover how Pluto's mountains are snow-capped

0
In 2015, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft took an image of Pluto showing mountain tops which wouldn't be amiss here on Earth. Images revealed the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Gareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red

Sports 0
"The sending off alters everything, and the penalty afterwards, but after then we showed resilience. A great example of how to play with ten...
Read more

Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw’s health and Dodgers’ desperation after going down 2-0

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 13, 2020 at 11:58p ET | MLB | Duration: 2:11Listen to what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to say about...
Read more

5 takeaways from the Amy Coney Barrett hearings

US 0
Josh Gerstein Senators give Barrett a promotionSen. Sheldon Whitehouse questions Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday. | Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP As the hearings...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: