'Inappropriate' behaviours can signal dementia – what to look out for in your partner

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), is an uncommon type that is characterised by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain’s frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears).

Memory loss does not usually show up in the early stages of FTD but it does not initially affect the part of the brain responsible for memory.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association (AA), the nerve cell damage caused by FTD leads tends to cause deterioration in behaviour, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language.

“Behaviour variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD) is characterised by prominent changes in personality and behaviour that often occur in people in their 50s and 60s, but can develop as early as their 20s or as late as their 80s,” the AA explains.

