India-Pakistan war fears: ‘Intensive clashes’ as ‘heavy shelling' erupts in Kashmir

According to reports this evening, there has been heavy shelling in the region. It has not been confirmed whether there have been any casualties as of yet. The clashes are alleged to have taken place in the Poonch district of the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Within the Poonch district, the exchange of fire happened along the Line of Control in the Balakote sector. According to the Kashmir Walla, Pakistani troops allegedly shelled Indian Army posts. The Indian Army then retaliated leading to the exchanges. The region has been the epicentre of dispute between both India and Pakistan.

On Tuesday morning, 15 houses were destroyed after police and paramilitary forces killed two alleged militants in the Kashmir Valley. The rain occurred in the city of Srinagar and also saw a policeman and paramilitary trooper injured. Earlier this month, further violence was reported in Handawar in the region. Two officers were killed in the town before three men of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in a separate attack. - Advertisement - JUST IN: World War 3: How border dispute threatens war between India and China

Under this measure, the region was given partial autonomy in order to formulate its own laws. Following the revocation of the rule and the militant attack, tensions sparked between the two countries as both states came close to all-out conflict. More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...