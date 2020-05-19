Home World India-Pakistan war fears: ‘Intensive clashes’ as ‘heavy shelling' erupts in Kashmir
World

India-Pakistan war fears: ‘Intensive clashes’ as ‘heavy shelling' erupts in Kashmir

0

According to reports this evening, there has been heavy shelling in the region. It has not been confirmed whether there have been any casualties as of yet. The clashes are alleged to have taken place in the Poonch district of the Jammu and Kashmir region. 

Within the Poonch district, the exchange of fire happened along the Line of Control in the Balakote sector. 

According to the Kashmir Walla, Pakistani troops allegedly shelled Indian Army posts. 

The Indian Army then retaliated leading to the exchanges. 

The region has been the epicentre of dispute between both India and Pakistan. 

On Tuesday morning, 15 houses were destroyed after police and paramilitary forces killed two alleged militants in the Kashmir Valley. 

The rain occurred in the city of Srinagar and also saw a policeman and paramilitary trooper injured.

Earlier this month, further violence was reported in Handawar in the region. 

Two officers were killed in the town before three men of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in a separate attack. 

- Advertisement -

JUST IN: World War 3: How border dispute threatens war between India and China

Under this measure, the region was given partial autonomy in order to formulate its own laws. 

Following the revocation of the rule and the militant attack, tensions sparked between the two countries as both states came close to all-out conflict. 

More to follow…

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAndrew Lloyd Webber musical streaming: Why is there no musical streaming this week?
Next articleParkinson’s disease – does your skin look like this? The hidden sign you may be missing

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Donald Trump SAVAGED as Presidential debate turns ugly – 'Would you shut-up!'

Newslanes - 0
The two nominees clashed whilst discussing the Supreme Court during the event in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr Trump repeatedly asked Mr Biden whether he would “pack...
Read more
World

Anita Hill On Sexual Harassment In Hollywood And Beyond

Newslanes - 0
Mary Louise KellyAnita Hill (shown here in 2017) is chair of the Hollywood Commission, which intends to combat sexual misconduct and gender inequities across...
Read more
World

Conspiracy theorist 'stole truck so he could rush to meet with space aliens'

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Lottie O'Neill) A conspiracy theorist claimed he stole a truck so he could rush to a "meeting with space aliens ". Bryce Jerald Dixon reportedly...
Read more
World

Lost art by Adolf Hitler's favourite sculptor found by builders after 75 years

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran) The discovery of two lost artworks from Adolf Hitler ’s favourite sculptor is surrounded by mystery. Building work at a Berlin art gallery...
Read more
World

Bubonic plague PANIC: China declares disease emergency as Black Death cases rapidly rise

Newslanes - 0
The young boy was infected with the disease in a rural village in Menghai county, Yunnan. The case of the deadly disease was reported in...
Read more
World

COVID-19 Deaths Top 1 Million Worldwide. How These 5 Nations Are Driving The Pandemic

Newslanes - 0
Nurith AizenmanRelatives at a mass burial of pandemic victims at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, mourn a family member. Andre Coelho/Getty Images...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer finally reveals more of its story

Gaming Newslanes - 0
For better or Norse.Ubisoft has today revealed a little more of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's story in a new trailer. Up until now, we knew very little...
Read more

Bring It On! Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s Men Are Introduced in New Promo

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Dory Jackson Let the games begin! Clare Crawley has plenty of men to choose from on her upcoming Bachelorette season — and fans were given...
Read more

The Walking Dead World Beyond cast: Who is in the cast of Walking Dead World Beyond?

Tv & Radio Newslanes - 0
The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a new spin-off series which forms part of The Walking Dead franchise. The series is set 10 years...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: