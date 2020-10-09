Home Gaming Infinity Ward nerfs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's broken Season...
Gaming

Infinity Ward nerfs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's broken Season 6 guns

0

Why don’t you come on over, VALerie?

Infinity Ward has issued an patch addressing two guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone: the AS Val and the SP-R 208.

Both guns, added to the game with the release of season six, had serious issues. In the case of the Val, it suffered from a bug that meant it could shoot through multiple walls. This, obviously, broke the game as it meant players could kill each other from across maps – ignoring cover along the way.

Crossmap VAL Shot- LMFAO from r/modernwarfare

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

And then the SP-R 208, deemed by most Call of Duty players to be the most dominant weapon in the game this season. This sniper was so powerful, it was felt pretty much essential not just for Warzone, but for Modern Warfare multiplayer, too.

Take advantage of the SPR-208 before it starts shooting marshmallows from r/CODWarzone

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

In patch notes released today, Infinity Ward said the update fixes the Val bug that meant the SSP 10-R maps could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

As for the SP-R 208, it’s been nerfed hard. Here are the specifics:

  • Increase to flinch
  • Minor reduction to ADS speed
  • Variable zoom scope: Moved weapon closer to the player while ADSing; small reduction to ADS speed
  • 300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua Mag ammo types: Reduction to bullet velocity; reduction to ADS speed
- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the update fixes an issue in Warzone where players could survive in the gas while staying on the new subway fast travel system. And the SKS has seen a small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Airbnb Lets You Experience K-Pop Dance Classes and Scottish Sheep—Without Leaving Your House
Next articleWhy Senior Citizens Are Flipping on Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Xbox Insider Release Notes – Beta (2010.201008-0000)

0
Hey Xbox Insiders! We have a new Xbox One update preview coming to the Beta ring. It’s important we note that some updates made...
Read more
Gaming

Sony's secret PS5 feature is one that Xbox Series X can't match

0
With the PS5, meanwhile, it looks like gamers will be able to change the entire look of the console by swapping out the panels....
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone players get private matches working before they officially launch

0
Some Call of Duty: Warzone players have managed to get private matches working before the feature officially launches. Twitter users DetectiveWaffle and GlitchHunterz each managed...
Read more
Gaming

PS5 Digital Edition update: Surprise Sony price news from pre-order customers

0
Sony has given PS5 fans two different choices when it comes to which next-gen console to try and buy. And try is a good word...
Read more
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 gets Mileena, Rain and… Rambo

0
They drew first blood.NetherRealm has announced what's next for Mortal Kombat 11, and it includes Rambo as a DLC character. Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, is...
Read more
Gaming

Bugsnax releases next month as PS5 launch title

0
And the voice cast has been revealed. I'm still not entirely sure what it is either, but thankfully none of us will have to wait...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Why Senior Citizens Are Flipping on Trump

US 0
Zack Stanton But to Nora Super, the senior director of the Milken Institute’s Center for the Future of Aging, it goes well beyond that. “Covid set...
Read more

Infinity Ward nerfs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's broken Season 6 guns

Gaming 0
Why don't you come on over, VALerie?Infinity Ward has issued an patch addressing two guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone: the AS...
Read more

How Airbnb Lets You Experience K-Pop Dance Classes and Scottish Sheep—Without Leaving Your House

Lifestyle 0
FIELD GOAL Airbnb’s ‘Online Experiences’ promise sheep. Photo: AirBnBBy Nina Sovich Oct. 9, 2020 5:56 am ETFITNESS CLASSES, cooking courses and the world of work quickly...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: