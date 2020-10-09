Infinity Ward nerfs Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's broken Season 6 guns

Infinity Ward has issued an patch addressing two guns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone: the AS Val and the SP-R 208.

Both guns, added to the game with the release of season six, had serious issues. In the case of the Val, it suffered from a bug that meant it could shoot through multiple walls. This, obviously, broke the game as it meant players could kill each other from across maps – ignoring cover along the way.

And then the SP-R 208, deemed by most Call of Duty players to be the most dominant weapon in the game this season. This sniper was so powerful, it was felt pretty much essential not just for Warzone, but for Modern Warfare multiplayer, too.

In patch notes released today, Infinity Ward said the update fixes the Val bug that meant the SSP 10-R maps could allow bullet penetration through multiple walls.

As for the SP-R 208, it’s been nerfed hard. Here are the specifics:

Increase to flinch

Minor reduction to ADS speed

Variable zoom scope: Moved weapon closer to the player while ADSing; small reduction to ADS speed

300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua Mag ammo types: Reduction to bullet velocity; reduction to ADS speed

Meanwhile, the update fixes an issue in Warzone where players could survive in the gas while staying on the new subway fast travel system. And the SKS has seen a small reduction to ADS speed for variable zoom scopes.