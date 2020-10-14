Inside Kristin Cavallari's Romance With Jeff Dye: He Makes Her ‘Life Lighter’

Mariah Cooper

The start of something new. Kristin Cavallari is feeling content about her new relationship with comedian Jeff Dye amid her divorce from estranged husband Jay Cutler.

“Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She loves to laugh and Jeff is obviously so funny and playful. He is making her life lighter through this transition and deterring her away from feeling upset. Jeff has helped put her in a good headspace and he is stoked on her and thinks she’s so beautiful and sexy.”

The insider adds, “Their relationship is very easygoing, and Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away. She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process.”

The Very Cavallari star, 33, was spotted kissing the comedian, 37, while the pair enjoyed a night out in Chicago in video footage posted by TMZ on Sunday, October 11. Dye has been liking Cavallari’s Instagram posts since July. In August, the Better Late Than Never star flirted with the MTV alum on her Instagram post promoting Dry Farm wine. “Wine???” he commented on August 20. “You need some whiskey.”

Cavallari, for her part, has been liking Dye’s social media posts since the beginning of October. The duo’s relationship comes in the wake of the Laguna Beach alum’s divorce from Cutler, 37. They announced their separation in April after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple are the parents of sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” Cavallari and Cutler wrote in a joint statement at the time. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight in September that she thought about divorcing the former NFL player “every single day for over two years.”

The Uncommon James founder explained, “It was the hardest decision that I have ever made. But I don’t know, my mom used to say, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ I feel like that was true. I knew. And that’s that.”

Cavallari previously dated her Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti in 2004, her Hills costar Brody Jenner from 2005 to 2006, Nick Lachey in 2006 and MTV cameraman Miguel Medina in 2010.

