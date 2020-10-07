Home Tv & Radio Inside Simon Cowell's glitzy life as X Factor mogul celebrates 61st birthday
Inside Simon Cowell's glitzy life as X Factor mogul celebrates 61st birthday

Simon Cowell is certainly one of the most well known figures in the television and music industry.

Not only has he had an impressive career as a record executive, but is also best known for being a formidable TV judge on shows like X Factor and Britains Got Talent.

Now a father to six-year-old Eric, Simon is still a huge part of the television industry while being the founder and chief executive of the British entertainment company Syco.

To celebrate the America’s Got Talent judge turning 61 on Wednesday, Daily Star Online bring you inside Simon Cowell’s life and career.

It’s Simon’s 61st birthday on Wednesday

Born on 7 October 1959, Simon was raised as a child in Lambeth, London.

His mum, Julie, was a ballet dancer and socialite, while his father, Eric, was an estate agent, property developer and music industry executive.

Simon’s impressive career began back in the 1980s in the male room of EMI Music publishing.

His father was a music executive there, so Cowell was given an entry level role at the company.

Simon was born in Lambeth, London in 1959
After Simon’s first job in the music biz, which gave him a taste for the industry, he then began his very own record label – named Fanfare Records.

One of the company’s first hits was So Macho by his former girlfriend and close friend to this day, Sinitta.

Cowell was also responsible for Robson and Jerome hit Unchained Melody, and also an array of tunes by Westlife and Five.

He’s a father to six-year-old son Eric

The music business mogul’s success in the industry led to Pop Idol, and thus the singing reality show format was born.

Simon is best known for his part as a formidable judge on X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and American Idol.

He’s also responsible for the formation of One Direction, arguably one of the biggest boybands in the world.

In terms of his private life, Simon’s partner is American socialite Lauren Silverman.

Simon and Lauren’s romance was revealed when she discovered she was pregnant with their son

The couple are parents to young Eric, and are yet to tie to knot.

Lauren was reportedly introduced to Simon by her then-husband, Andrew Silverman, in Barbados in 2006.

Simon and Lauren’s romance was revealed when she discovered she was pregnant with their son.

Earlier this year, Simon was left recovering in hospital after breaking his back following an electric bike accident.

He’s been keeping a low profile after the painful incident, and hasn’t been head judge on this year’s BGT as a result.

Now out of hospital, it looks like Simon will be able to celebrate his birthday with his family and loved ones.

