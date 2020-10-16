Home US Inside Trump’s town hall: Plenty of sparring and a few cheers
US

Inside Trump’s town hall: Plenty of sparring and a few cheers

0

Gabby Orr

“I just don’t know about QAnon. Let’s waste a whole show. You start off with white supremacy? I denounced it. Why aren’t you asking me about antifa? Why aren’t you asking me about the radical left? I condemn pedophilia,” Trump said, slamming Guthrie for her line of questioning.

It was an opportunity for Trump to dismiss the media, scientific experts, political opponents and anything else in his way with voting underway in most of the country. And Trump tried to make the most of it, despite an audience size that was set to be a small fraction of what an official presidential debate would’ve garnered.

Like a boxer consulting his coach during breaks, the president was egged on by aides when Guthrie and the audience paused for commercials. Some clustered around the president for several minutes during the breaks.

At the edge of the stage during the event stood White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah and senior campaign adviser David Bossie. Trump’s daughter Tiffany and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of his eldest son Don Jr., were also seated among the audience.

During one TV break, Trump stood up and acknowledged a small audience behind him — some of whom delivered a whoop and cheer, another calling out “Latinos for Trump.”

It was a sticky, warm night — temperatures in the low 80s — for the event on an outdoor terrace at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The setting marked a starkly different scene from the flurry of rallies Trump has embarked upon in the final three weeks before Election Day. Most of the rallies feature crowds packed shoulder to shoulder just like they were pre-pandemic, many not wearing masks. Thursday’s town hall event forced Trump into an environment designed for social distancing, with many attendees shown wearing masks.

Similar to his pugnacious performance in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden last month, Trump repeatedly interrupted Guthrie amid questions about whether he would accept the 2020 election results and about his skepticism of protective face coverings after suffering from Covid-19 himself. When she pressed him to condemn the QAanon conspiracy theory, after questions about whether he would denounce white supremacists, he shot back, “So cute.”

There were other moments when the president showed discipline that was all but absent from his first debate-stage performance, however.

- Advertisement -

When the moderator tried to pin down Trump on whether he wants to see Roe v. Wade overturned, a move that would make abortion illegal, the president seemed to recognize the perils of a clear answer. Most voters do not support such a move, but Trump in 2016 argued for punishing women who got abortions and has clearly stated he‘d appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn the law.

Answering a questioner at the town hall, Trump focused instead on getting his court pick in place. “I would like to see a brilliant jurist make a decision,” the president said carefully. “I did not tell her what decision she should make and I think it would be inappropriate to say so right now.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid: Row over regional rules 'damaging to public health', scientist warns
Next articleWhy Tyronn Lue is ready to get the most out of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Top US journalist suspended after false Twitter hacking claims

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Trump refuses to denounce QAnon — and other key moments from tonight’s town halls

0
Matthew Choi and Nick Niedzwiadek Here are the key moments from the two events: Trump won’t say whether he was tested for Covid on day of...
Read more
US

Robert Brockman: US tycoon charged over historic tax fraud scheme

0
In a statement, the US Justice Department alleged that Mr Brockman, 79, carried out the fraud by using a family charitable trust and several...
Read more
US

Bidenworld fires warning shot against Cabinet jockeying

0
Alex Thompson Names being floated: The former vice president's transition staff is already busy vetting candidates and plotting out an agenda for the first 100...
Read more
US

Boy, 12, discovers rare dinosaur skeleton

0
Nathan knows that the fossils are protected by law, so when they got home, they went to the website for the Royal Tyrrell Museum,...
Read more
US

Trump team finds early success in restricting mail-in ballots

0
Anita Kumar These legal fights are shaping up to be one of the most important factors in determining whether Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place' to adopt a child

Celebrity 0
While her Bake Off days are in the past, the 35-year-old is currently hosting her very own show on BBC Two, Nadiya Bakes. She began...
Read more

Type 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

Health 0
Another warning sign of type 2 diabetes causing unusual toilet habits includes gastroparesis. Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, is a disorder of the...
Read more

Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

Sports 0
Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: