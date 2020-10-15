Home Lifestyle Introducing Inner Nature: The Powerhouse Duo to Support Balance of Mind, Body...
Introducing Inner Nature: The Powerhouse Duo to Support Balance of Mind, Body & Spirit Amidst the Chaos of 2020

    ATLANTA, GA, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Now more than ever, mental health is at the forefront of societal issues, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions without jobs, stuck in isolation, working from home, and everything in between; this year, in particular, has wreaked havoc on those who suffer from a mental health issue or even experience the symptoms of one. Inner Nature has developed a whole line of natural products using specialty herbs and CBD oil with less than .01% THC, to yield the highest results in promoting a more balanced state of mind and body.

Using only the finest ingredients, Inner Nature produces two stellar products, CBD oil, and the medicinal herb Ashwagandha, which when partnered together, promote a balance of wellness in addition to helping:

Fight insomnia and improve sleep quality
Reduce stress and anxiety by reducing cortisol levels
Reduce blood sugar levels
Induce apoptosis, which is the programmed death of cancer cells
Reduce symptoms of depression
Boost Testosterone
Aid in muscle health and muscle mass
Reduce inflammation
Lower cholesterol and triglycerides
Improve memory and brain function
Aide in digestion
Relieve pain naturally
Potentially reduce acne

Just to name a few, the benefits of these two natural properties together; is a powerhouse duo for helping improve overall health and promoting a more balanced lifestyle and mindset. While neither of these products cures conditions or ailments, Owner and Founder of Inner Nature, Yanelisa knows first-hand the benefits of this combination and this is where the vision for this line of products began.

Not only does Inner Nature produce powerful, natural products that work wonders on the mind and body, but they are spawning a movement of mental health awareness and preaching the importance of a balanced lifestyle. Through their website and blog, Inner Nature is creating a platform for those who are struggling with mental health or just crave a more balanced lifestyle, to come together and lend a helping hand to one another in unity.

Balance is one of the hardest things to come by in today’s society, and the world feels as if it is on its last thread at times, but through this powerful combination of herbs and natural ingredients, Inner Nature has discovered a way to bring that balance to the forefront to focus on what matters most.

To purchase Inner Nature Products, please visit: https://www.weareinnernature.com/shop

About Inner Nature

Inner Nature is a health and wellness brand based out of Atlanta Georgia that focuses on the importance of balance in a chaotic world. Founded in 2020 by artist and creator Yanelisa, Inner Nature was born in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a millennial who struggles with anxiety, Yanelisa was struggling to find balance while in quarantine. Unable to sleep, anxious and irritable, she came up with the concept for Inner Nature. Inner Nature is a wellness line of Herb and CBD products derived from hemp with less than .01% THC. The mission of Inner Nature is to promote the balance of the mind, body, and spirit; using the mandala as inspiration for the logo of the brand to inspire balance at every turn. Inner Nature products are available online.

