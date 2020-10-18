Home World Iowa Derecho This August Was Most Costly Thunderstorm Event In Modern U.S....
World

Iowa Derecho This August Was Most Costly Thunderstorm Event In Modern U.S. History

0

By

Matthew S. Schwartz

A tree fell across vehicles at a home in West Des Moines after a severe thunderstorm moved across Iowa on Aug. 10. It was the costliest storm system in modern U.S. history. David Pitt/AP hide caption

toggle caption

David Pitt/AP

A tree fell across vehicles at a home in West Des Moines after a severe thunderstorm moved across Iowa on Aug. 10. It was the costliest storm system in modern U.S. history.

David Pitt/AP

The powerful derecho that swept through the Midwest in August, focusing its destruction on central Iowa, is officially the most costly thunderstorm event in recorded U.S. history.

According to figures released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the sustained line of thunderstorms that traveled 770 miles from South Dakota through Ohio in 14 hours, has cost $ 7.5 billion and counting. Millions of acres of corn and soybean crops were flattened, as were numerous homes, businesses and vehicles, especially in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Thousands filed for unemployment insurance, and some residents still have not been able to return to their homes, more than two months later.

- Advertisement -

A derecho is a bruising, fast-moving windstorm that is associated with intense thunderstorms. The derecho that struck in August brought sustained and widespread winds over 100 mph, and easily cracked the top five list of most expensive weather events in the U.S. this year, surpassing even the damage cost caused by most hurricanes and tornadoes. Only Hurricane Laura, with a price tag of $ 14 billion, caused more financial ruin.

“One could make a strong case that this is the most destructive individual thunderstorm cluster on record in terms of damage cost,” Steve Bowen, head of catastrophe insight at the insurance broker Aon, told the Washington Post. “I don’t think most of the country truly realizes how severe the event ended up being.”

The thunderstorm system formed in eastern Nebraska and southern South Dakota during the early morning hours of Aug. 10, before tearing a path through central Iowa later that morning. It ripped out trees, damaged structures, and cut power to half a million people.

According to NOAA, an estimated 90% of structures in Cedar Rapids were damaged by the storm, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed. The storm also impacted Illinois, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana. Four people were killed, three of them Iowans.

Within weeks of the storms, thousands of Iowans — mostly workers impacted by the derecho — filed for unemployment benefits. And Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requested nearly $ 4 billion in federal aid to help the state’s agricultural industry. All told, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 850,000 crop acres were lost — 50% more than originally estimated.

The fact that the storm hit in August made the cost even greater, Allan Curtis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Des Moines, told the Des Moines Register. Since crops had already been growing for months at that point, they were tall enough to be caught in the wind path.

“They would have been much more resistant to wind damage closer to the ground,” Curtis said. “If you were looking to exert the most damage on corn crops when it comes to thunderstorms and heavy winds, when the derecho rolled through in August, it was the perfect time to do it.”

Even today, some displaced Iowans are stilling feeling the effects of the storm. Local businesses have been collecting furniture to donate to victims in Cedar Rapids, where some still haven’t returned to their homes. The Lutheran Church of Hope, working with local companies, filled four semi-trucks with furniture that they have stormed in

“We’ve all seen the destruction,” church official Dave Schwartz told KCCI Des Moines. “We’re called to help our fellow man. And when we see someone who’s really taken a hit, who’s really down, we need to step up.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIt's a … ! Frankie Muniz, Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal Baby's Sex
Next articleFormer Mexican Minister Arrested In California On Drug Charges

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Stunning Clarke Leads All Blacks To Emphatic Win Over Wallabies

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterWing Caleb Clarke enjoyed a storming first Test start as an aggressive All Blacks downed Australia 27-7 with a rollicking second half...
Read more
World

Former Mexican Minister Arrested In California On Drug Charges

0
ByDan GraeberKEY POINTS Federal prosecutors in the United States allege the former defense minister used the power of his office to allow the cartel to...
Read more
World

Australia's Second-biggest City Eases Lockdown As Virus Cases Fall

0
ByAFP NewsLockdown restrictions in Australia's second-biggest city were eased slightly Sunday following a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, but officials stopped short...
Read more
World

Justin Bieber Praised For His ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performances

0
ByCatherine ArmecinKEY POINTS Justin Bieber performed "Holy" and "Lonely" on "Saturday Night Live" Bieber's performances received praise from fans and "SNL" viewers A report said the singer...
Read more
World

China Beefs Up Laws To Handle Epidemics, Protect Whistleblowers

0
ByAFP NewsChina has passed a new law to improve its handling of disease outbreaks -- including protecting whistleblowers -- following a cascade of...
Read more
World

End Of The Party: Paris Empties Under Curfew

0
ByIBT Staff ReporterShortly before the clock struck 9 pm on Saturday, restaurant shutters in Paris came down and people dashed home to beat...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Halloween Word Games

Fashion 0
BySam Von Ehren and Andrew DoreThere are 19 Halloween-themed words or phrases waiting for you in the grid here. Drawing lines to connect the...
Read more

Cruise: Holidaymakers opting for mega-cruises could lose out warns expert

Travel 0
ByWhen it comes to envisioning a typical “cruise holiday”, an image of a vast vessel sailing the ocean likely springs to mind. Cruise ships...
Read more

Stunning Clarke Leads All Blacks To Emphatic Win Over Wallabies

World 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterWing Caleb Clarke enjoyed a storming first Test start as an aggressive All Blacks downed Australia 27-7 with a rollicking second half...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: