iPad Air 2020 release news is what Apple tablet fans have been waiting for

The new iPad Air is certainly one of the most exciting products Apple has announced this year. This totally refreshed tablet gets a striking new all-screen design and the latest A14 Bionic processor which could make it the fastest iPad the firm has ever made. Although Apple has already revealed full specs and the design of this iPad Air we’re yet to find out an exact launch date.

Related articles

Apple has confirmed that it will arrive later this month but a tweet from Apple tipster Mark Gurman suggests that the iPad Pro launch is now imminent.

In his post on social media, Gurman said: “Apple marketing materials for the new iPad Air are starting to land at retail stores, suggesting a launch sooner rather than later.” There’s still nothing from Apple to confirm this rumour with its website simply showing a price and the words “Available in October.”

When this tablet does finally arrive it seems Apple fans will be in for a real treat. As we mentioned earlier, this tablet has had a complete overhaul with the bezels reduced to offer a more iPad Pro-style experience.

READ MORE: Apple iPad 2020 review: A small change that makes a major difference