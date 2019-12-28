iPhone 11 dropped to 'lowest ever' price but Apple may soon reveal something even cheaper

Although this latest price cut to the iPhone will seem massively tempting there could be something even better coming from Apple next year.

Rumours about a new cut-priced iPhone SE 2 have been swirling around the web for months but this device could finally be close to launch.

In fact, a recent update has suggested that a launch could be imminent with a report from Japanese blog Macotakara saying that 2020 could be a big year if you want a cheaper iPhone.

Macotakara, who has a strong record of getting things correct, has cited insider sources who say a new budget phone will arrive next year.

However, in a surprise twist, it may not be called the iPhone SE 2 with the report speculating that Apple will choose the iPhone 9 naming convention instead.