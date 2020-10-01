iPhone 12 could launch THIS MONTH – 5 things every Apple fans needs to know

Apple’s iPhone 12 remains a mystery with the US firm continuing to stay tight-lipped about an official release date. However, with many expecting a launch in the coming weeks the leaks and rumours are coming thick and fast.
So, if you are fan of these famous phones and are desperatley for waiting for news of an upgrade here’s five vital thing you need to know ahead of its big reveal.
iPHONE 12 COULD BE REVEALED SOON
We were all hoping that Apple would reveal its new iPhone 12 last month during its “Time Flies” event but this keynote didn’t give any clues away about the firm’s next generation of phones.
Although some may have been left dissapointed we’d known for a while that Apple was delaying its iPhone launch in 2020 due to the ongoing health crisis.
Most experts seem to agree that October is the month when Apple will reveal all and one top tech tipster has even put his neck on the line with a launch date.
Jon Prosser has posted a message on his Twitter feed which states that October 13 is when Apple will reveal all. It’s unclear where this information came from but, if he is right, then we haven’t got long left until all will be revealed.
However, there’s good reason to believe he has the date for this launch event spot-on as AppleInsider has sources that claim the event will take place on October 13, 2020.
Given that both sources have pinpointed the same week, it seems pretty likely that is when we’ll see the new iPhone model unveiled.
READ MORE: iPhone 12 could follow the new Apple Watch with a very controversial change
iPHONE 12 COULD FINALLY GET 5G
Everyone is launching 5G phones with Google announcing two new superfast devices just last night. 5G is the future of mobile networks with it able to whizz the web to devices at over 300Mbps – that’s around six times faster than the UK average broadband speeds.
It looks almost certain that Apple is now ready to launch its first 5G smartphone and that will mean fans of these devices will finally be able to access this blisteringly quick technology.
iPHONE 12 COULD COME IN FOUR SIZES
Apple usually unveils a number of devices at its yearly keynote but this time around we could get to see a total of four new iPhones.
The latest whispers from Apple’s secretive supply chain suggest we’ll see a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone, and two 6.1-inch iPhones.
While the 5.4-inch model will be smaller than the current iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inches), the larger 6.7-inch screen will be considerably bigger than the palm-stretching iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inches). Meanwhile, the current iPhone 11 (and iPhone Xr before it) has a 6.1-inch touchscreen, however, it’s unclear why Apple will launch two separate variants of this handset – unless there it has a pricier version with 5G support planned, or one with improved cameras.
One final rumour is that the smallest of the iPhone range will get the “Mini” branding which would be the first time this name has come to the iPhone range.
