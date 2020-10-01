Home Tech iPhone 12 could launch THIS MONTH - 5 things every Apple fans...
Tech

iPhone 12 could launch THIS MONTH – 5 things every Apple fans needs to know

0

Apple’s iPhone 12 remains a mystery with the US firm continuing to stay tight-lipped about an official release date. However, with many expecting a launch in the coming weeks the leaks and rumours are coming thick and fast.

So, if you are fan of these famous phones and are desperatley for waiting for news of an upgrade here’s five vital thing you need to know ahead of its big reveal.

iPHONE 12 COULD BE REVEALED SOON

We were all hoping that Apple would reveal its new iPhone 12 last month during its “Time Flies” event but this keynote didn’t give any clues away about the firm’s next generation of phones.

Although some may have been left dissapointed we’d known for a while that Apple was delaying its iPhone launch in 2020 due to the ongoing health crisis.

Most experts seem to agree that October is the month when Apple will reveal all and one top tech tipster has even put his neck on the line with a launch date.

Jon Prosser has posted a message on his Twitter feed which states that October 13 is when Apple will reveal all. It’s unclear where this information came from but, if he is right, then we haven’t got long left until all will be revealed.

However, there’s good reason to believe he has the date for this launch event spot-on as AppleInsider has sources that claim the event will take place on October 13, 2020.

Given that both sources have pinpointed the same week, it seems pretty likely that is when we’ll see the new iPhone model unveiled.

READ MORE: iPhone 12 could follow the new Apple Watch with a very controversial change

iPHONE 12 COULD FINALLY GET 5G

- Advertisement -

Everyone is launching 5G phones with Google announcing two new superfast devices just last night. 5G is the future of mobile networks with it able to whizz the web to devices at over 300Mbps – that’s around six times faster than the UK average broadband speeds.

It looks almost certain that Apple is now ready to launch its first 5G smartphone and that will mean fans of these devices will finally be able to access this blisteringly quick technology.

iPHONE 12 COULD COME IN FOUR SIZES

Apple usually unveils a number of devices at its yearly keynote but this time around we could get to see a total of four new iPhones.

The latest whispers from Apple’s secretive supply chain suggest we’ll see a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone, and two 6.1-inch iPhones.

While the 5.4-inch model will be smaller than the current iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inches), the larger 6.7-inch screen will be considerably bigger than the palm-stretching iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inches). Meanwhile, the current iPhone 11 (and iPhone Xr before it) has a 6.1-inch touchscreen, however, it’s unclear why Apple will launch two separate variants of this handset – unless there it has a pricier version with 5G support planned, or one with improved cameras.

One final rumour is that the smallest of the iPhone range will get the “Mini” branding which would be the first time this name has come to the iPhone range.

Source:Daily Express :: Tech Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWIRED25 Day 3: Look at Problems in a New Way
Next articleThe Dispersed Family Is Hurting

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Some Virgin Media TV V6 customers can now watch a new streaming service for free

Newslanes - 0
Virgin Media has added award-winning app Hopster to its TV V6 set-top boxes nationwide. The new arrival, which comes at no extra cost for...
Read more
Tech

Oppo Reno4 Pro UK release could offer Huawei fans the perfect Android upgrade

Newslanes - 0
With Huawei still unable to offer phones with that all-important access to Google apps, some shoppers might be looking for a new alternative and...
Read more
Tech

Alias: The New Name of Privacy

Newslanes - 0
"We're working to enhance all our communications towards reaching a broader audience while continuing to develop our advanced privacy technology."    LONDON ENGLAND, October 01, 2020...
Read more
Tech

EC-Council Partners with Holland College to Train Canada's Next Cybersecurity Practitioners

Newslanes - 0
The global demand for cybersecurity practitioners continues to outpace the supply of trained professionals," stated Heather MacLean, Executive Director, EC-Council Canada.    FREDERICTON, NB, September 29,...
Read more
Tech

Google Meet brings feature to iPhone and Android that WhatsApp and FaceTime can't match

Newslanes - 0
Google has started to roll out its impressive noise-cancellation technology to Google Meet users on iPhone and Android. But unfortunately, not everyone is able...
Read more
Tech

Facebook Merges DMs for Instagram and Messenger

Newslanes - 0
Arielle Pardes One of the last major firewalls standing between Facebook’s family of apps is no more: Starting today, Instagram users can message people on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Dispersed Family Is Hurting

US Newslanes - 0
Elisabeth Eaves I don’t know how many times I’ve crossed the border at Surrey-Blaine; I do know that by the time I was in my...
Read more

iPhone 12 could launch THIS MONTH – 5 things every Apple fans needs to know

Tech Newslanes - 0
Apple's iPhone 12 remains a mystery with the US firm continuing to stay tight-lipped about an official release date. However, with many expecting a...
Read more

WIRED25 Day 3: Look at Problems in a New Way

Science Newslanes - 0
Grace Huckins Conversations on the final day of this year’s WIRED25 event revolved around the existential mess that has characterized 2020: Covid-19, election integrity, California...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: