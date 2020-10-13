Home Tech iPhone 12 launch event - Why some Apple fans could be set...
Tech

iPhone 12 launch event – Why some Apple fans could be set for disappointing news tonight

0

But if it’s a Mini or Max you want then there’s a much longer wait ahead. The iPhone 12 Mini might not be available until November 6 and the 12 Pro Max won’t be available in Apple Stores until November 20 – according to Kang

Another reason Apple fans may face disappointment is that some analysts are predicting supply issues for the new iPhones.

According to a recent report from Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has ordered 80 million units of its new iPhone models for the rest of the year. However, its contract manufacturers are only on track to produce 73 million to 74 million units this year. Apple usually begins mass production of its latest smartphone hardware in August, however, the company is now set to kickstart mass production later this month – later than the planned mid-September start date, claims Nikkei Asian Review.

