iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: what to expect from Apple's latest smartphones
Tech

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: what to expect from Apple's latest smartphones

Last time around the main differences between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11 Pro was a bigger screen and bigger battery life. Not so this year, according to reliable insider Max Weinbach whose leaks were rounded up in a collaboration video with YouTube channel EverythingApplePro, also known as EAP.

It’s rumoured that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will boast some exclusive features over the other iPhone 12 models which means it “truly will be considered a flagship”. According to the EAP video, Apple will indeed be launching their first ever device with a 120Hz display panel.

But the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the only handset to feature this super fast refresh rate. Not only that, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also rumoured to be the only iPhone 12 model to feature the much talked about LiDAR depth sensor.

Like with ProMotion technology, this new sensor had previously appeared on the iPad Pro – but is now rumoured to be making its way for the first time to iPhones. Weinbech’s and EAP’s source claims to have had hands-on time with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and they did raise one complaint.

