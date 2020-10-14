Home Tech iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 release: New Apple phones get big new...
iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 release: New Apple phones get big new features and super fast 5G

We’ve been waiting a little longer that usual but Apple has finally lifted the lid on its new iPhone 12 along with introducing a smaller iPhone Mini to the range. These devices were unveiled during the firm’s “Hi, Speed” showcase and there’s certainly plenty to be excited about.

Apple clearly thinks its users want more choice with the iPhone 12 getting the usual 6.1-inch screen but the Mini getting a more pocket-friendly 5.4-inch display which should mean there’s now a size to suit all tastes.

But that’s not the biggest change to the iPhone as both the 12 and 12 Mini now come with 5G technology tucked inside which means users can access speedy downloads on the move.

In fact, 5G is capable of whizzing movies and files to your phone over 300Mbps – that’s six times faster than the average UK broadband.

Another speed boost coming to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini comes via Apple’s blisteringly fast A14 Bionic processor which offers 50 times faster graphics than other smartphones Apple is boasting that its A14 Bionic is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on 5-nanometer process which means it’s not only quicker but also more efficient – that should be good for battery life.

One of the criticisms of last year’s iPhone 11 was the fact it included an LCD screen but that’s all changed on the iPhone 12.

Those buying these devices now get a Super Retina XDR OLED display which is not only clearer but also gets smaller bezels. That means the phones are smaller and lighter than before.

This new screen is also tougher with a technology called Ceramic Shield meaning it should survive better if it slips through your fingers. In fact, Apple is boasting that it is four times less likely to smash if you drop it on the floor.

Spin the iPhone around and you’ll find an updated dual-lens camera which features an Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, the fastest yet on iPhone, providing 27 percent more light for improved low-light photos and videos.

Video also gets better with the Night mode Time-Lapse feature and both models also now feature improved cinematic video stabilisation.

One final thing to note is there’s good and bad news when it comes to charging. As expected, Apple has removed the power adapter from the box with the firm hoping this will go some way to helping the environment by reducing electronic waste. It will, however, mean a trip to the Apple Store if you haven’t got enough little white chargers in your home.

The good news is that the iPhone 12 continues to feature wireless charging but there’s now a new Magsafe charger which snaps to the back of the phone for easily refilling.

“The arrival of 5G marks the beginning of a new era for iPhone and we’re thrilled to bring these impressive new capabilities to our customers with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We’re once again pushing the boundaries to deliver incredible computational photography advancements, Super Retina XDR displays, and the biggest leap in durability in iPhone history with the new Ceramic Shield front cover. Available in two great sizes, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini take design to a new level in a new form factor that’s as beautiful as it is durable, and makes it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect iPhone to fit their lifestyle.”

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and PRODUCT(RED), starting at £799 and £699, respectively.

