Home Sports Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Patriots-Chiefs
Sports

Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Patriots-Chiefs

0

Jacob Camenker

Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Patriots-Chiefs 1

Julian Edelman, the long-time No. 1 receiver on the Patriots, is listed as “questionable” for Monday night’s Patriots-Chiefs game because of a knee injury. While this is nothing new for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, fantasy football owners are still probably a little bit nervous as they look for the latest updates and make late-game start ’em, sit ’em decisions to try to win their fantasy matchups. It seems likely that Edelman will play, but taking a peek at the available contingency options on the waiver wire certainly won’t hurt.

We’ll be here providing the latest news about Edelman right up until the active/inactive report is released at around 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday. For more fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

MORE MNF INJURY UPDATES: Davante Adams | Calvin Ridley | Julio Jones

Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night?

Edelman (knee) was limited in practice sessions on both Thursday and Friday for the Patriots, which is why he was listed as “questionable.” However, there doesn’t seem to be any major concern about him missing the game against the Chiefs, so this can likely be chalked up to Belichick’s penchant for overstacking injury reports to keep his opponents guessing.

MNF DK SHOWDOWN LINEUPS: ATL-GB  | NE-KC

Were there any doubts about Edelman playing, he probably would have been left behind given that the team is making a rare game-day trip to Kansas City. The team did that with Sony Michel (quad), and after Cam Newton landed on the COVID list, the Patriots wouldn’t have any reason to bring Edelman on the trip if he wasn’t going to play.

WEEK 5 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Still, in case Edelman does unexpectedly miss action, N’Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd would be the Patriots’ top receivers for the game. They will likely see a lot of targets from Brian Hoyer, so they would be decent flex plays and good bottom-dollar DFS options. Mecole Hardman of the Chiefs would be another good option on the other side of the ball after catching four passes for 81 yards and a TD last week.

- Advertisement -

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiverTight end | D/ST | Kicker

In the later game of the night, Packers-Falcons, the best flex options would come on the Packers side of the ball. With Davante Adams (hamstring) likely out, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Darrius Shepherd, and TE Robert Tonyan will all get an uptick in opportunities to make plays. MVS may already be owned in your league, so Shepherd and Tonyan may be the way to go in this matchup. Still, these are just contingency options in case Edelman can’t go, but at this point, it seems likely that he’ll be able to play on Monday night.

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Trump was sent from God!’: MAGA country brings the rally to a stricken president
Next articlePregnant Emma Roberts Celebrates 'Magical Garden' Baby Shower: Pics

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Teddy Bridgewater on win over Cardinals: ‘We’re never satisfied, we’ll continue to get stronger’

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 4:34p ET | NFL | Duration: 1:54After leading his team to a 2-2 start following a 31-21 win over...
Read more
Sports

Jurgen Klopp attempts to explain why Liverpool 'lost the plot' in humiliating 7-2 defeat

Newslanes - 0
"So yes, you can say Adrian made a mistake it is obvious when he passed the ball there, easy goal for them. "But we have...
Read more
Sports

Jadon Sancho spotted in UK as Man Utd plot transfer deadline day deal

Newslanes - 0
Porto left-back Alex Telles is expected to follow Cavani through the door, after United agreed to pay €20m (£18m) to buy him now. The defender...
Read more
Sports

Drew Brees on getting win over the Lions: ‘We wanted to get back to playing Saints football’

Newslanes - 0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

49ers vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from NFL's 'Sunday Night Football' game

Newslanes - 0
Sporting News The NFL's Week 4 "Sunday Night Football" matchup looks like it could become a war of attrition.The 49ers (2-1) are without Jimmy Garoppolo,...
Read more
Sports

Russell Wilson on spreading the ball around vs. Dolphins: ‘We can do anything’

Newslanes - 0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 4:35p ET | NFL | Duration: 1:33FOX's Sara Walsh joined Russell Wilson following the Seattle Seahawks' 31-23 win over...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pregnant Emma Roberts Celebrates 'Magical Garden' Baby Shower: Pics

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Pregnant Emma Roberts celebrated the impending arrival of her baby boy with a “magical garden” baby shower in L.A. on Saturday, October 3. “So...
Read more

Is Julian Edelman playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Patriots-Chiefs

Sports Newslanes - 0
Jacob Camenker Julian Edelman, the long-time No. 1 receiver on the Patriots, is listed as "questionable" for Monday night's Patriots-Chiefs game because of a knee injury....
Read more

‘Trump was sent from God!’: MAGA country brings the rally to a stricken president

US Newslanes - 0
Cory Bennett “I’m here to pray for Trump,” said an elderly Vietnamese woman who declined to give her name. She was holding a massive shofar...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: