Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 6

Week 6 was supposed to feature a supreme “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, because of COVID-19 NFL schedule shifting, sports fans will have to find something else to watch Thursday.

Thankfully, the still busy sports calendar has plenty on offer, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the NLCS deserving top billing. There are also plenty of college sports options if you’re more into the idea of amateurism. There’s even a nationally televised high school football game!

The Bills-Chiefs game will still be broadcast by Fox, but instead of taking place on a Thursday night, it’ll take place Monday. That move came when the NFL shifted the Bills-Titans Week 5 game to Tuesday night. Buffalo and K.C. will start a Monday doubleheader that ends with Andy Dalton and the Cowboys taking on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Jared Goff is also in prime time this week for the Rams against the 49ers on Sunday night.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 6 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight?

There was supposed to be a “Thursday Night Football” game tonight, but there is not. The Bills and Chiefs have been rescheduled to play Monday due to Buffalo’s Week 5 game being postponed from Sunday to Tuesday leading into Week 6.

Assuming no further shifts to the schedule, “Thursday Night Football” will resume in Week 7 when the New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to take on Carson Wentz and the Eagles in a battle for NFC East futility. This week, you’ll have to settle for something else as your Thursday night viewing.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time Channel Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time Channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox/NFL Network, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Sports on TV on Thursday, Oct. 15

You won’t be devoid of sports altogether on Thursday without an NFL game. Here are some of your other viewing options.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves (Time TBD, Fox)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves (Time TBD, Fox) NCAAF: Georgia State at Arkansas State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Georgia State at Arkansas State (7:30 p.m., ESPN) HS Football: Booker T. Washington (LA) vs. Newman (LA) (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Booker T. Washington (LA) vs. Newman (LA) (9 p.m., ESPN2) College WSOC: Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (6 p.m., ACCN)

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (6 p.m., ACCN) College WSOC: Louisville vs. Virginia (8 p.m., ACCN)

Louisville vs. Virginia (8 p.m., ACCN) College WVB: TCU vs. West Virginia (7 p.m., ESPNU)

TCU vs. West Virginia (7 p.m., ESPNU) College WVB: Iowa State vs. #1 Texas (7 p.m., Longhorn Network)

