Home Sports Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels...
Sports

Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 6

0

Sporting News

Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 6 1

Week 6 was supposed to feature a supreme “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, because of COVID-19 NFL schedule shifting, sports fans will have to find something else to watch Thursday.

Thankfully, the still busy sports calendar has plenty on offer, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the NLCS deserving top billing. There are also plenty of college sports options if you’re more into the idea of amateurism. There’s even a nationally televised high school football game!

The Bills-Chiefs game will still be broadcast by Fox, but instead of taking place on a Thursday night, it’ll take place Monday. That move came when the NFL shifted the Bills-Titans Week 5 game to Tuesday night. Buffalo and K.C. will start a Monday doubleheader that ends with Andy Dalton and the Cowboys taking on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Jared Goff is also in prime time this week for the Rams against the 49ers on Sunday night.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 6 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

NFL WEEK 6 PICKS: Straight up | Against the spread

Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight?

There was supposed to be a “Thursday Night Football” game tonight, but there is not. The Bills and Chiefs have been rescheduled to play Monday due to Buffalo’s Week 5 game being postponed from Sunday to Tuesday leading into Week 6.

Assuming no further shifts to the schedule, “Thursday Night Football” will resume in Week 7 when the New York Giants travel to Philadelphia to take on Carson Wentz and the Eagles in a battle for NFC East futility. This week, you’ll have to settle for something else as your Thursday night viewing.

NFL schedule Week 6

Sunday, Oct. 18

GameTimeChannel
Broncos at Patriots1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Steelers1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Ravens at Eagles1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
WFT at Giants1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Falcons at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Lions at Jaguars1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bengals at Colts1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bears at Panthers1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jets at Dolphins4:05 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Rams at 49ers8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

GameTimeChannel
Chiefs at Bills5 p.m.Fox/NFL Network, fuboTV
Cardinals at Cowboys8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Sports on TV on Thursday, Oct. 15

You won’t be devoid of sports altogether on Thursday without an NFL game. Here are some of your other viewing options.

  • MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves (Time TBD, Fox)
  • NCAAF: Georgia State at Arkansas State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)
  • HS Football: Booker T. Washington (LA) vs. Newman (LA) (9 p.m., ESPN2)
  • College WSOC: Florida State vs. Pittsburgh (6 p.m., ACCN)
  • College WSOC: Louisville vs. Virginia (8 p.m., ACCN)
  • College WVB: TCU vs. West Virginia (7 p.m., ESPNU)
  • College WVB: Iowa State vs. #1 Texas (7 p.m., Longhorn Network)
- Advertisement -
Previous articleNaga Munchetty breaks silence on 'leaving' BBC Breakfast after announcing new role
Next articleKitchen Essentials for Home Cooks and Food Lovers

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Corey Seager belts solo homer as Dodgers continue onslaught, take 13-0 lead over Braves

0
Corey Seager belts a home run giving his Los Angeles Dodgers a 13-0 advantage over the Atlanta Braves.
Read more
Sports

Man Utd ace McTominay explains dressing room stance on Solskjaer sack amid Pochettino link

0
Scott McTominay insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the full backing of the Manchester United dressing, despite reports linking Mauricio Pochettino to the club. The...
Read more
Sports

Gareth Southgate offers struggling Man Utd star Harry Maguire support after England red

0
"The sending off alters everything, and the penalty afterwards, but after then we showed resilience. A great example of how to play with ten...
Read more
Sports

Dave Roberts on Clayton Kershaw’s health and Dodgers’ desperation after going down 2-0

0
Video Details Oct 13, 2020 at 11:58p ET | MLB | Duration: 2:11Listen to what Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to say about...
Read more
Sports

How Melvin Gordon's DUI charge, Phillip Lindsay's injury return changes Broncos' backfield

0
Dan Bernstein Broncos running back Melvin Gordon could be suspended after being cited for driving under the influence Tuesday in Denver.Gordon, who was also allegedly...
Read more
Sports

Kevin Cash talks Rays’ 5-run 6th after notching 3-0 advantage over Astros in ALCS

0
Kevin Cash talks after the Tampa Bay Rays' win 5-2 over the Houston Astros after Game 3 of the ALCS.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Author Explores Living Artfully in New Memoir

Lifestyle 0
A lush and expansive exploration of vibrant and creative living,The Orange Woods has been likened to Frances Mayes' Under the Tuscan Sun in its...
Read more

‘Biggest ever’ Trump flag covers up Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower

World 0
Dozens of Trump fans congregated on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for the event which had been organised on Facebook. Chanting ‘whose streets?...
Read more

Prime Day: The Calvin Klein Bra Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $20

Celebrity 0
Suzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note: Prices and deals are accurate...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: