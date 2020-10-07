Is this our biggest clue yet that Apple is set to launch all-new AirPods this month?

Apple is widely tipped to be working on a new pair of AirPods with an over-ear design to compete with the likes of the Bose 700 Series and Sony WH-1000XM4. Like the AirPods and AirPods Pro, these new wireless headphones will purportedly pair automatically with any Apple device signed-in with your iCloud details as soon as you connect to one. The headphones will also pause the moment you take them off your head – so you don’t have to hunt for your iPhone to stop playback.

These new wireless headphones, rumoured to be branded AirPods Studio, will ship with active noise-cancellation like the AirPods Pro. These will be the first over-ear headphones designed and built by Apple that aren’t sold under the Beats brand.

As you’d expect, Apple hasn’t commented on the rumours of its next product. However, the company has stripped its online store of any noise-cancelling headphones from rival brands, like Bose and Logitech. According to webpages cached by Google’s servers, these listings were still available back in September.

But that has changed.

According to gadget blog The Verge, following the abrupt purge, the “headphones and speakers” product page on the Apple Store now only contains devices created by Apple. There are no rival manufacturers to be found.

