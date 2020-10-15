Is your partner lacking in this department? They may be at an increased risk of dementia

The team followed participants up over nine years and found 381 volunteers developed likely dementia.

They found that severe apathy was linked with an increased risk of dementia compared to low apathy.

Apathy was also associated with worse memory and thinking at the beginning of the study, but not rate of change over time.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Sara Imarisio, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Symptoms of apathy are common in dementia and are not necessarily symptoms of depression.

“Many people with dementia are mistakenly diagnosed as having depression, particularly in the early stages.

“Building a better understanding of some of the less well-recognised symptoms of dementia, like apathy, could inform our efforts to develop better treatments for the condition.”