It looks like Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be announced on Monday.

A countdown on the official Need for Speed website is set to end early UK time on Monday, 5th October.

The Need for Speed Twitter page is having fun with the announcement, too:

They’re really onto me. How much time did it take them to get chased by 10 cops on Heat 5? This has to be on purpose. pic.twitter.com/3SmctKgr85 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020

In August, Eurogamer reported on a now-deleted Amazon UK listing that not only teased the arrival of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, but a Friday 13th November, 2020 release date.

Criterion’s Hot Pursuit is a brilliant cops versus robbers racer that fuses together EA’s Need for Speed with a Burnout-style twist. Originally launched for the PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2010, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit earned its place as one of Eurogamer’s favourite games of that year.

Not long now, it seems.