Home Celebrity It's a ... ! Frankie Muniz, Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal Baby's...
Celebrity

It's a … ! Frankie Muniz, Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal Baby's Sex

0

By

Mariah Cooper

Boy or girl? Frankie Muniz and his pregnant wife, Paige Price, revealed the sex of their unborn baby weeks after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 34, shared a photo from the gender reveal via Instagram on Saturday, October 17. In the picture, the couple sat on a couch while their family stood behind them holding up gold balloons that read “Baby boy.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the post, “BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙”

One day earlier, Price shared that their special day didn’t go as planned but she still made an unforgettable memory.

“It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Muniz. “Unfortunately, we did have quite a few mix ups with our video chat on the day of but it turned out incredible and we are SO EXCITED for our little one!!”

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The duo announced on September 26 that they are expecting their first child, but Price admitted their pregnancy journey wasn’t an easy one.

“When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief,” Price said in a YouTube video. “We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

- Advertisement -

The Big Fat Liar star added, “We’re both really excited for the future. We can’t wait to meet our little one.”

Muniz and Price began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2018. The pair eloped in October 2019 and later exchanged vows for a second time in February. The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The Agent Cody Banks star shared a selfie with his wife via Instagram, writing, “Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful, pregnant wife!! I love her more than I ever knew possible and can’t wait to share forever with her.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMJ's Real Thoughts On 'GOAT' References Revealed By Former Teammate
Next articleIowa Derecho This August Was Most Costly Thunderstorm Event In Modern U.S. History

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Emma Willis addresses discomfort with husband Matt Willis: ‘Haven’t since wedding day'

0
ByEmma Willis, 44, admitted that she prefers to wear the “same” type of pants every day as opposed to dressing up in sexy lingerie...
Read more
Celebrity

Helen Flanagan: Pregnant Corrie star pictured in underwear amid 'vicious' health ordeal

0
ByPregnant Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 30, showed off her baby bump as she gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her upcoming...
Read more
Celebrity

Kirstie Alley responds to critics after saying she'll vote for Trump again: 'Don't think I've ever seen so much name-calling in my life'

0
ByKirstie Alley has declared her support for President Donald Trump. (Photo:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)Jon Voight — who on Friday posted a video urging fans to vote...
Read more
Celebrity

This 2-Piece Pajama Set May Outshine Even Your Favorite Outfits

0
Suzy FormanUs Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.You know when you compliment someone on...
Read more
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Sobs & Recalls What One Of The Robbers Said To Her During Terrifying Paris Robbery

0
Alyssa Norwin On an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s interview series, Kim Kardashian gets emotional while going in-depth about being robbed in 2016.Kim Kardashian is...
Read more
Celebrity

Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Chris Lopez 'Humiliated' Her, Demanded Paternity Test

0
Mariah Cooper Lack of trust? Kailyn Lowry claimed she was “humiliated” after her ex Chris Lopez demanded a paternity test for one of their children.The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Halloween Word Games

Fashion 0
BySam Von Ehren and Andrew DoreThere are 19 Halloween-themed words or phrases waiting for you in the grid here. Drawing lines to connect the...
Read more

Cruise: Holidaymakers opting for mega-cruises could lose out warns expert

Travel 0
ByWhen it comes to envisioning a typical “cruise holiday”, an image of a vast vessel sailing the ocean likely springs to mind. Cruise ships...
Read more

Stunning Clarke Leads All Blacks To Emphatic Win Over Wallabies

World 0
ByIBT Staff ReporterWing Caleb Clarke enjoyed a storming first Test start as an aggressive All Blacks downed Australia 27-7 with a rollicking second half...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: