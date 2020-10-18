It's a … ! Frankie Muniz, Pregnant Wife Paige Price Reveal Baby's Sex

By

Mariah Cooper

Boy or girl? Frankie Muniz and his pregnant wife, Paige Price, revealed the sex of their unborn baby weeks after announcing they are expecting their first child.

The Malcolm in the Middle alum, 34, shared a photo from the gender reveal via Instagram on Saturday, October 17. In the picture, the couple sat on a couch while their family stood behind them holding up gold balloons that read “Baby boy.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum captioned the post, “BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙”

One day earlier, Price shared that their special day didn’t go as planned but she still made an unforgettable memory.

“It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Muniz. “Unfortunately, we did have quite a few mix ups with our video chat on the day of but it turned out incredible and we are SO EXCITED for our little one!!”

The duo announced on September 26 that they are expecting their first child, but Price admitted their pregnancy journey wasn’t an easy one.

“When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief,” Price said in a YouTube video. “We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman. I’m excited to say that we beat the odds and we’re officially 15 weeks along and counting.”

The Big Fat Liar star added, “We’re both really excited for the future. We can’t wait to meet our little one.”

Muniz and Price began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2018. The pair eloped in October 2019 and later exchanged vows for a second time in February. The couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary earlier this month.

The Agent Cody Banks star shared a selfie with his wife via Instagram, writing, “Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful, pregnant wife!! I love her more than I ever knew possible and can’t wait to share forever with her.”

