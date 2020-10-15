It’s not just iPhone 12! Apple has also ditched the charger from iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Xr

Apple announced its latest iPhone models earlier this week during a glitzy prerecorded event broadcast to millions on YouTube. As well as a new design, 5G support, and upgraded cameras, Apple revealed that it was dropping the bundled charging plug and wired headphones to shrink the size of the packaging needed to ship its new smartphone range, which comes in four flavours – iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to Apple, it made the decision to drop these peripherals from the box to reduce electronic waste – as most customers already have wired headphones or have switched to wireless options – like the £159 AirPods. Not only that, but iPhone owners upgrading to a new model will also likely have a plug and charging cable too… unless they’re selling their previous phone to cover the cost of the new one, or passing it onto a family member, of course. Apple says that ditching the plug and headphones enables it to shrink the physical size of the packaging to squeeze more boxes into every shipping container which will equate to removing 450,000 cars from the road each year. That’s a heft reduction in pollutants.

However, what the Californian company didn’t mention on-stage was that its decision to remove the bundled headphones and chargers would also apply to its previous iPhone models – the ones that have been on-sale for the last year or more with a charger and EarPods headphones in the box. Yes, while those who purchased an iPhone 11 from the Apple Store last week would find a mains plug, charging cable and headphones in the box with their shiny new smartphone… anyone who hits the “Buy” button today will only get the handset and a Lighting to USB-C cable.

READ MORE

If you want better battery life, you’ll need avoid this iPhone 12