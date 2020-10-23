It's Rambo versus Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm has shown off Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11.

The video below shows off the 80s action movie character fighting against a raft of the fighting game’s cast, including The Terminator.

Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, uses many of his iconic weapons from the films, including his survival knife and compound bow. He utilises explosives as well as traps. One of Rambo’s moves sees him crawl along the ground, avoiding enemy attacks as he inches his way towards his opponent. He also gets to use his M60 in a special move as well as in his victory cutscene.

As you’d expect, Rambo’s fatality is not for the faint of heart. It certainly put a lump in my throat.

Here’s the official blurb:

“John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets. As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way.

Rambo is an upcoming DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11, and arrives alongside Rain and Mileena on 17th November 2020. Expect character skin variants inspired by the First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part 2, and Rambo 3 films.