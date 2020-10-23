Home Gaming It's Rambo versus Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11
Gaming

It's Rambo versus Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11

0

By

Stick your neck out.

NetherRealm has shown off Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11.

The video below shows off the 80s action movie character fighting against a raft of the fighting game’s cast, including The Terminator.

Rambo, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, uses many of his iconic weapons from the films, including his survival knife and compound bow. He utilises explosives as well as traps. One of Rambo’s moves sees him crawl along the ground, avoiding enemy attacks as he inches his way towards his opponent. He also gets to use his M60 in a special move as well as in his victory cutscene.

As you’d expect, Rambo’s fatality is not for the faint of heart. It certainly put a lump in my throat.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Here’s the official blurb:

“John J. Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, brings his unique fighting skills to the Mortal Kombat universe, equipped with his signature survival knife for up close encounters and compound bow for longer range targets. As an expert in hand-to-hand combat, Rambo attacks with vicious grapples and uses traps to keep his opponents guessing, combined with his brutal strength to take on any Kombatant who stands in his way.

- Advertisement -

Rambo is an upcoming DLC character for Mortal Kombat 11, and arrives alongside Rain and Mileena on 17th November 2020. Expect character skin variants inspired by the First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part 2, and Rambo 3 films.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis Long-Sleeve Tee’s Minimal Tie-Dye Design Is Perfect for Fall & Winter
Next articleFood recall UK: Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose issue recall over salmonella fear

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

There are official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes

0
ByFit for a Viking.When I heard there was going to be official Assassin's Creed Valhalla shoes, I began thinking of thick snow boots, something sturdy...
Read more
Gaming

GTA 5 Halloween update: Peyote locations return to GTA Online

0
ByWhile there are no zombies to slay in Grand Theft Auto this week, gamers can experience the game in a weird new way. We say,...
Read more
Gaming

Here's a first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

0
ByAs hard as it is to believe, the long-in-the-works Uncharted movie is, after almost a decade in pre-production and seven directors later, finally go;...
Read more
Gaming

Epic reportedly testing new items including a Slurp Bazooka

0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) It sounds like the Fortnite developers are working on a few exciting additions. As well as the beginning of Fortnitemares 2020, Wednesday’s v14.40...
Read more
Gaming

Six months after launch, Final Fantasy 7 Remake got its very first patch

0
ByBut it doesn't fix those texture issues.Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners, take note! More than six months after the game's launch, a patch is slowly...
Read more
Gaming

PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 update makes HUGE changes: Check out the eFootball patch notes

0
ByPES 2021 players can download a huge new update on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Data Pack 2.0 update makes sweeping changes across the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Food recall UK: Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose issue recall over salmonella fear

Lifestyle 0
BySupermarkets including Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Waitrose have issued a food recall notice on many of their food products including chicken, cheese and burgers....
Read more

It's Rambo versus Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11

Gaming 0
ByStick your neck out.NetherRealm has shown off Rambo in Mortal Kombat 11. The video below shows off the 80s action movie character fighting against a raft...
Read more

This Long-Sleeve Tee’s Minimal Tie-Dye Design Is Perfect for Fall & Winter

Celebrity 0
BySuzy Forman Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember earlier this year when the tie-dye...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress