Ivanka Trump humiliated: First Daughter makes huge fail AGAIN – and it’s worse than before

The First Daughter took to social media to congratulate the Prime Minister of Ethiopia but made a huge error when doing so. Ivanka posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram story which read: “Congratulations Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on being awarded the Noble Peace Prize for your work on peace and reconciliation with your neighbour Eritrea!” The senior adviser to father US President Donald Trump failed to notice she spelt “Nobel” wrong.

The award is named after its founder Alfred Nobel, a Swedish businessman, chemist, engineer, inventor and philanthropist. But Ivanka’s post is made even more painfully awkward by the fact Mr Ahmed doesn’t even follow her on Instagram or Twitter. Social media users were quick to notice. One said: “She congratulated Minister Ahmed on the “NOBLE” peace prize. Are all Trumps just plain stupid?” Another added: “Ivanka just congratulated the “noble! peace prize” winner on her Instagram account which he doesn’t follow.” READ MORE: Ivanka Trump wears Oscar De La Renta to address Warsaw Process

But this isn’t the first time Ivanka has done this. Earlier this year she made an embarrassing error while congratulating Boris Johnson on his Tory leadership victory. The First Daughter of the US took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mr Johnson, who will replace Theresa May as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. But in a heartfelt message, Ivanka misspelled a crucial word, a mistake quickly jumped on by social media users. She said: “Congratulations Boris Johnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston.”

She later deleted the message and wrote a second, error-free version. Her father, US president Donald Trump, had earlier Tweeted his own congratulations for Mr Johnson. Mr Trump said on Twitter: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!” In June, Mr Trump said Mr Johnson was his preferred candidate.

