Ivanka Trump outrage: First Daughter causes fury after posting controversial tweet

Hundreds of people took to social media to voice their views after the First Daughter made numerous claims about how well employment was going in the southern state. On Twitter she wrote: “The Texas Success Story… “Since the election of Trump…

“Together we will keep on winning!”

“Monthly initial claims for unemployment insurance is up by 21.7%

“Manufacturing employment is up by 8.4% = 70,700 NEW jobs

“Nonfarm employment is up by 6.4% = 774,400 NEW jobs

Despite the “success” since her father Donald Trump was elected US President in 2016, many viewed her statistics as somewhat misleading.

Some also cited the amount of profit the Trump family had made since taking office in Washington.

One wrote: “82 million profit last year.

“Pretty good salary for working at the White House.”

JUST IN

Ivanka Trump wishes sister Tiffany a happy birthday on Instagram